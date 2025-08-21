Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore, Receiver Dakorien Moore To Make History?
The Oregon Ducks will be looking for an offensive star to rise, in the wake of Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart’s injury, which is possibly season-ending.
The Ducks have a massive task ahead of them; they must replace the production former top receiver, now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tez Johnson, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dakorien Moore Receiving Praise, Comparisons To Star Wide Receivers
The Ducks have a chance to have a potentially legendary quarterback-wide receiver combination this season in Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore is entering the 2025-26 college football season as a freshman, but has already received comparisons to Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Moore to Moore connection that Ducks fans could possibly see this coming season could send Autzen Stadium into pandemonium. Dakorien Moore was the No. 1 wide receiver in the recruiting class of 2025 and one of the highest-rated recruits Oregon has ever had. Moore had an incredible senior high school season with Duncanville High School. The five-star recruit logged 18 touchdowns his senior year.
Chance To Make Oregon Ducks Program History
Ducks fans are familiar with elite Oregon quarterback-wide receiver combos. Just recently, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin were lighting it up at the college level for Oregon. The two combined for 23 touchdowns in two years with each other on the Ducks. Franklin reeled in 142 catches for 2,272 yards in his time with Nix throwing him the ball.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson had a connection that Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore will strive to have. The two former Ducks combined 83 times in their lone season together, racking up 898 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Moore To Moore Connection Could Feast In First Three Weeks Of Season
The defenses that Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore will face in the 2025 season could line up to give the quarterback-wide receiver combo a potentially record-breaking year. The Ducks play Montana State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern in the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Oklahoma State’s defense ranked among the worst in the country last season. The Northwestern defense allowed 50 points to Michigan last season, 40 points to Iowa, and 38 points to Illinois.
It’s very possible that Ducks fans will get to watch the Moore to Moore connection for more than just one season. Dante Moore is going into his Sophomore year, while Dakorien Moore will be a true freshman coming into the 2025-26 season. The two have a great chance to write their names into the long history of great Oregon quarterback-wide receiver combinations.