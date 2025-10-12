How Will Oregon Ducks Star Dante Moore Respond After Letdown Against Indiana?
The No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the 2025 season at the hands of the No. 7-ranked Indiana Hoosiers by the score of 30-20.
It was the first time in three seasons the Ducks suffered a defeat in Autzen Stadium and just the second time in coach Dan Lanning’s entire Oregon career. Quarterback Dante Moore had his worst game as a starter for the Ducks and struggled in the second half to establish a rhythm.
Moore’s talent had been on full display this season as he came into the game as the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect and was the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Despite a very good first half, Moore finished the game 21/34 for 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Moore’s first interception came off a tipped pass, but the next was a poor decision that sealed the game.
"In all phases it was not great, but I feel like overall Indiana is a great team, a great coaching staff, great players and they had a great scheme. They had a lot of different concepts they ran on defense. Overall, I felt like we beat ourselves when it came to penalties and me missing simple reads. I feel like we didn't have our routine from the start to the end. I feel like overall we beat ourselves, and we've got to give kudos to Indiana,” Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore said postgame.
"Nobody is perfect, except for God. Everybody is going to make their mistakes and of course it's about how you bounce back, but I've got to make sure I'm continuing to talk to the offense and defensive side of the ball. When the defense comes off, even if they get scored on, make sure that I'm staying on their head, and making sure that the offense is going to punch it in for them. So, just be more of a communicator on the field when things are going bad,” Moore added.
Moore will now have the opportunity to show what he’s made of between the ears. This is the first true moment of adversity he’s faced in his time as a Duck.
If the postgame press conference is any indication, Moore has his head in the right place. It’s not always going to look as seamless as it did to start the season, but now’s a chance to grow from mistakes and continue to develop forward.
NFL scouts, awards voters, and fans alike will be looking to Moore the next time he steps onto the football field to continue to display that poise and command that made him the leading quarterback in Heisman and No. 1 overall discussions going into that Indiana game.
The saying goes: Pressure bursts pipes, but it also makes diamonds. Fans will get to see which part of the adage applies to Dante Moore.