Oregon Backup Quarterback Dylan Raiola Turns Heads With USC Performance

The College Football Playoff dreams for the now No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) were pumped back to life at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after taking down the then No. 12 USC Trojans (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in their first Big Ten Conference matchup, 41-27. The Trojans dropped to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

A late hit made by USC junior linebacker Desman Stephens II on the quarterback scramble from Oregon redshirt junior Dante Moore during the second quarter completely changed the outlook of the Ducks' season in an unexpected direction.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the hit to Moore's head receive a targeting penalty and the subsequent ejection of Stephens II, but the USC defender was also seen celebrating with a "wings-flapping" motion afterward. Moore was carted off the field and then on his way to LA General Medical Center for further evaluation.

Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans suspended Stephens II for their upcoming home game against the Washington Huskies on Oct. 3. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reported that Moore suffered a concussion, but he isn’t believed to have sustained any additional injuries. He will go through concussion protocol and is expected to return at some point.

Oregon's Dan Lanning Commends Dylan Raiola's Performance

In the postgame media session, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised how his backup quarterback, Nebraska Cornhuskers junior transfer Dylan Raiola, stepped up in place of Moore after such an unforeseen circumstance.

"I think a lot of times, when guys come into that situation, they feel like all of a sudden they have to press. I think what gave Dylan (Raiola) confidence is he thought he had great players around him. Probably a couple of decisions tonight where I'm like, 'okay... that's probably not where we wanted the ball to go.' Very few of those. A lot of decisions where he made the great decision to get rid of the ball."

"I thought he utilized his ability to scramble at times, make plays... could have been sacks, but he did a great job continuing down the field and keeping his eyes downfield," Lanning continued on Raiola.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not the way any unit wants it to happen, but this whole ordeal seemed to bring the Ducks closer together in an unfortunate manner. Raiola, who already has a load of Big Ten experience under his belt, evolved in a way that made everyone else in those huddles still feel confident. Capable of meeting what this group's expectations have been throughout the whole offseason.

Raiola brought the spark that this offense was missing in their Week 1 matchup against the Boise State Broncos and the Week 2 loss on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Five of the seven Oregon offensive drives that he was involved with ended up with seven points on the board. Dealing with all the pressure, Raiola finished with two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 19-for-25 completions.

It sure helps to have a steady running game, no matter who may be under center for the Ducks. The sophomore running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. combined for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 of the team's 33 carries.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) runs against the USC Trojans' defense during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up for the Ducks: Another Former Pac-12 Program

These two West Coast names have always had a dislike for one another, as was seen with the scuffle following the targeting penalty, as well as in the tunnel after the game. Oregon has now won its last five contests against its prior Pac-12 Conference rival dating back to 2019.

After this memorable victory at USC and their upcoming bye week, the Ducks welcome their other familiar Southern California foe in Big Ten play. The undefeated No. 23 UCLA Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) come to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 10.

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