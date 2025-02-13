Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Drama? 5-Star Georgia Decommit Jared Curtis Trending To Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are gaining momentum to land five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. A Georgia Bulldogs decommit, Curtis is ranked as the top quarterback in the class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning currently holds a commitment from Jonas Williams.

Cory Pappas

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) drops back to throw the ball in the red zone against Fayetteville during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are in the top three schools for class of 2026 five-star quarterback, Jared Curtis. Georgia and South Carolina are the two other schools.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday afternoon that Oregon is gaining momentum with Curtis. 

Jared Curtis Official Visits Set

Oregon hosts Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Oregon hosts Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Curtis has numerous visits coming up on his calendar. He has set official visits set for Oregon, Georgia, and South Carolina in June. On3 is leaning toward Oregon landing Curtis.

“The intel currently favors Oregon, but Curtis continues to work through his process,” Wiltfong said. “Georgia is viewed as the biggest challenger.”

Curtis committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in March of 2024. He decommitted from Georgia in October of 2024 and remains uncommitted at this time. This doesn’t rule out Georgia from ending up signing him by any means, as they are still one of his top choices. Curtis said this in a statement he made on his Instagram shortly after decommitting.

“This morning I spoke with coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (Mike) Bobo and let them know that I still love Georgia, but would like to take some more time to explore all my options so I can make the best, most informed decision for my future,” Curtis said. “I let them know it just doesn’t seem right or fair to stay committed while checking out other programs.”

Jared Curtis Player Profile

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball down field as Fayetteville's defense applies pressure in the
Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball down field as Fayetteville's defense applies pressure in the pocket during the first quarter of their TSSAA football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Curtis is a 6-4, 225 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Curtis back in August of 2023. Despite only having played his freshman season of high school at the time, Curtis still jumped out to those watching. 

“Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense,” Ivins said. “Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle.”

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Jared Curtis were to sign with the Oregon Ducks, he would join a quarterback room headlined by Dante Moore and Akili Smith Jr. Moore is projected to take the reigns of the offense for the 2025 season. This will be his first season as the Ducks starter after sitting behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Moore started for UCLA as a true freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon.

Akili Smith Jr. is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 that signed with Oregon. He is the lone quarterback in his class that signed with the Ducks after the transfer of quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele.

As for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon has a commitment from 4-star quarterback Jonas Williams. The potential drama there is, Williams' interest in the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers. Williams is fresh off a visit to USC and coach Lincoln Riley and there is potential for a flip of commitment.

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

