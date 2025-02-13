Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Drama? 5-Star Georgia Decommit Jared Curtis Trending To Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are in the top three schools for class of 2026 five-star quarterback, Jared Curtis. Georgia and South Carolina are the two other schools.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday afternoon that Oregon is gaining momentum with Curtis.
Jared Curtis Official Visits Set
Jared Curtis has numerous visits coming up on his calendar. He has set official visits set for Oregon, Georgia, and South Carolina in June. On3 is leaning toward Oregon landing Curtis.
“The intel currently favors Oregon, but Curtis continues to work through his process,” Wiltfong said. “Georgia is viewed as the biggest challenger.”
Curtis committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in March of 2024. He decommitted from Georgia in October of 2024 and remains uncommitted at this time. This doesn’t rule out Georgia from ending up signing him by any means, as they are still one of his top choices. Curtis said this in a statement he made on his Instagram shortly after decommitting.
“This morning I spoke with coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (Mike) Bobo and let them know that I still love Georgia, but would like to take some more time to explore all my options so I can make the best, most informed decision for my future,” Curtis said. “I let them know it just doesn’t seem right or fair to stay committed while checking out other programs.”
Jared Curtis Player Profile
Jared Curtis is a 6-4, 225 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Curtis back in August of 2023. Despite only having played his freshman season of high school at the time, Curtis still jumped out to those watching.
“Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense,” Ivins said. “Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle.”
Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room
If Jared Curtis were to sign with the Oregon Ducks, he would join a quarterback room headlined by Dante Moore and Akili Smith Jr. Moore is projected to take the reigns of the offense for the 2025 season. This will be his first season as the Ducks starter after sitting behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Moore started for UCLA as a true freshman in 2023 before transferring to Oregon.
Akili Smith Jr. is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 that signed with Oregon. He is the lone quarterback in his class that signed with the Ducks after the transfer of quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele.
As for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon has a commitment from 4-star quarterback Jonas Williams. The potential drama there is, Williams' interest in the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers. Williams is fresh off a visit to USC and coach Lincoln Riley and there is potential for a flip of commitment.