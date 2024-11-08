Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Visiting, Former Georgia Commit
Five-star quarterback recruit from the class of 2026 Jared Curtis is back in Eugene on Saturday to watch the Oregon Ducks take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten Conference matchup at 4 p.m. PT. The last time that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein had the five-star in their building was at the Spring Game back in April.
Curtis is the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he calls Nashville, Tennessee as his hometown. He recently decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs in October and is now reportedly considering the Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks and USC Trojans. A lot is up in the air with Curtis as he's early in his recruiting process.
“My interest in Oregon is above the others right now. It’s my relationship with coach Stein and coach Lanning. It’s great and we had a great time when we went up there.”- Jared Curtis on Oregon
As a sophomore, Curtis completed 180 of 321 pass attempts which led to 2,522 passing yards along with 25 thrown touchdowns and nine interception. He also ran for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns.
A number of other 2025 names are being considered to eventually be apart of the future Oregon quarterback room such as Cal commit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaii native is either deciding to stick with the Golden Bears or switch sides to the Ducks as well as the Georgia Bulldogs. Even with all this background noise, incoming Oregon commit Akili Smith Jr. still seems to be locked in on joining the current No. 1 college football program in the country next season.
Besides who the upcoming man under center could potentially be for the Ducks down the road, some more offensive positions for the immediate future are needed to be filled. Specifically at the tight end spot as the Ducks have zero 2025 commits to fix that hole next season.
Oregon is currently recruiting two tight ends as flip candidates. Current Michigan Wolverines commit Andrew Olesh witnessed the 38-9 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini in Eugene on Oct. 26. The overall No. 1 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class, Kansas State Wildcats commit Linkon Cure will be in Autzen Stadium when the Terrapins visit the Ducks this weekend.
Other monumental names on the recruiting trail that will be in attendance for Saturday's matchup against Maryland are 2025 athlete Tradarian Bell, 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill and edge rusher Anthony Jones. 2027 defensive lineman Richard Wesley is making the trip to Eugene as well.
