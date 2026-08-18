Where Oregon Ducks Rank Amongst Most Penalized Teams
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The No. 2 Oregon Ducks enter the year with the highest preseason AP Poll ranking in the history of the program, making the upcoming performance on the field beginning with a Sep. 5 kick-off against Boise State even more magnified.
Upholding the Ducks' preseason hype is a tall order, and that includes limiting the amount of penalties called on the field. A poll analyzing the past five seasons of penalties per team across the nation shows that the Ducks are smack dab in the middle when it comes to having the flag thrown on them.
The Penalty Lineup
A new report from The Action Network ran the numbers of penalty yards per game, penalties per game, penalty first downs per game, and penalties per play for 136 teams from 2020 to 2025 to determine which programs top their "Dirty Score" rankings, indicating teams with the most penalty problems.
According to The Action Network's findings, the Ducks place at No. 65 out of 136 on their Dirtiest Teams In College Football list with a score of 52.94. Oregon is sandwiched between No. 64 Florida and No. 66 Virginia Tech.
The "dirtiest" Big Ten team? That would be the USC Trojans, who landed in the No. 11 spot with a 92.65 score from the outlet. UCLA (No. 13, 91.18 score), Maryland (No. 24, 83.09 score), and Michigan State (No. 26, 81.62 score) all placed higher than the Ducks in terms of teams who play dirtier than the rest.
The cleanest playing team for the Big Ten ended up being Michigan, with a No. 133 ranking based on a score of 2.94.
The Oregon Ducks' 2025 Penalities
At the end of the 2025 season, finishing with a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff 2026 quarterfinal Peach Bowl, Oregon closed out the season with 76 penalties for a total of 746 lost yards, which averages out to 49.733 yards deducted a game due to penalties.
Compare that number to Oregon's opponents in 2025, which totaled out to 85 penalties for 621 lost yards, totaling to 41.400 penalty yards lost a game.
The most penalized player on the Ducks' 2025 squad was starting offensive tackle Alex Harkey, who wracked up eight penalties costing 81 yards total for the season with five of those penalties being for behavioral calls (facemask, unsportsmanlike, personal foul).
Oregon Ducks' Discipline
One of the ways the Ducks can try to limit penalties is by being detail-oriented in practice, which is an element coach Dan Lanning honed in on after the Ducks' first fall camp scrimmage on Aug. 15. Lanning admitted that he believed the Ducks' defense has had the best fall camp so far since joining the program in 2022, and that the offense needs to take notice.
However, Lanning also shared his belief for continuing to improve relies on scrutiny no matter how good a certain position group plays.
"As far as the feeling from this scrimmage to other comparison scrimmages, I don't have a widely different feeling from others. You know, I'm always a pessimistic guy whenever it comes to how what the performance looked like because I want us to be the best version of us, and we're not we're not the best version of us yet, but we're making strides," Lanning said.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.