Analyzing Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning's Struggles after Bye Week
In one of the more shocking developments of the 2025 season, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks saw their longest regular win streak in the nation broke by the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers in a 30-20 Autzen Stadium loss.
Though coach Dan Lanning stated in his post game remarks that the Hoosiers "were more prepared" than the Ducks, fans may wonder why Oregon couldn't execute when both teams entered this game off a bye week. Some may even think back to Oregon's last loss at the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes after an almost month-long break.
So after having the rest of the weekend to chew on Oregon's loss, it might be time to consider the question: is Lanning's kryptonite bye weeks?
Lanning Spoke Prior To Hoosier Game About Byes
Before Oregon faced the Hoosiers, Lanning himself critiqued the bye week schedule during Big Ten media days in July.
When speaking with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Lanning suggested a new schedule for college football that starts during the traditional week zero and ends on Jan. 1, cutting out the need for an extended amount of bye weeks (Oregon has two in the regular season for 2025, including their bye week leading to Indiana).
Lanning directly referenced Oregon's Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State during the interview.
"We lost. It is what it is, right? But we were a healthy team coming in. . . . It's almost a month. That's a long time."
A Different Approach to Bye Weeks Before Indiana
Lanning also spoke about addressing this bye week prior to facing the Hoosiers in his bye week media availability.
"You know, this bye week, I've set it up differently than I have in the past, based on recovery and time for our guys. It's also beginning of school for our guys. It's a great time to be able to start school right in a unique time where it doesn't necessarily affect us in the middle of a game week. So our guys can really attack the classroom the way they need to be able to attack the classroom," Lanning said.
"And it's a great time for us to go back. We have enough of a picture right of what our team is so far, where we can really assess what do we do well, and what do we not and what are some of our strong tendencies on both sides of the ball that we need to make sure that we can address," Lanning added
So, What Happened to the Ducks?
Let's break down the numbers of how the Ducks have done prior to a bye week and after in the Lanning era. Of course, there are several factors impacting a game outside of the bye week, so take these numbers as intriguing facts, not concrete assessments.
Looking back on the past three seasons under Lanning and the results of the team two games before a bye week and the game after a bye week, this is what was found.
2023 Season
Sep. 23, vs. Colorado (WIN 42-6):
Yards per pass: 8.1, Yards per rush: 6.3, 3rd Down: 3-10, 4th Down: 3-4, Penalties: 9-80
Sep. 30, at Stanford (WIN 42-6):
Yards per pass: 9.0, Yards per rush: 7.4, 3rd Down: 6-9, 4th Down: 1-1, Penalties: 2-20
*Bye Week*
Oct. 14, at Washington (LOSS 33-36):
Yards per pass: 7.7, Yards per rush: 5.1, 3rd Down: 10-16, 4th Down: 0-3, Penalties: 5-55
2024 Season
Nov. 9, vs. Maryland (WIN 39-18):
Yards per pass: 5.4, Yards per rush: 5.8, 3rd Down: 6-15, 4th Down: 2-3, Penalties: 12-95
Nov. 16, at Wisconsin (WIN 16-13):
Yards per pass: 7.0, Yards per rush: 3.4, 3rd Down: 5-15, 4th Down: 1-2, Penalties: 7-55
*Bye Week*
Nov. 30, vs. Washington (WIN 49-21):
Yards per pass: 9.1, Yards per rush: 6.0, 3rd Down: 5-8, 4th Down: 0-0, Penalties: 6-49
Dec. 7, vs. Penn State (Big Ten Championship, WIN 45-37):
Yards per pass: 8.8, Yards per rush: 4.5, 3rd Down: 6-13, 4th Down: 2-2, Penalties: 3-24
*25 Day Bye for College Football Playoffs*
Jan. 1, vs. Ohio State (Rose Bowl, LOSS 21-41):
Yards per pass: 7.1, Yards per rush: -0.8, 3rd Down: 8-19, 4th Down: 2-3, Penalties: 3-13
2025 Season
Sep. 20, vs. Oregon State (WIN 41-7):
Yards per pass: 14.5, Yards per rush: 7.6, 3rd Down: 4-10, 4th Down: 1-2, Penalties: 5-40
Sep. 27, at Penn State WIN 30-24):
Yards per pass: 8.6, Yards per rush: 4.5, 3rd Down: 6-18, 4th Down: 5-7, Penalties: 4-34
*Bye Week*
Oct. 11, vs. Indiana (LOSS 20-30):
Yards per pass: 8.9, Yards per rush: 2.7, 3rd Down: 3-14, 4th Down: 3-4, Penalties: 7-64
The Bye Week: Is it Oregon's Achilles Heel?
When looking at the numbers, it seems that though Oregon's pass yards per play seem unaffected due to a bye week, post-bye-week-games show a sharp decrease in yards per rushing play and a smaller but noticeable dip for conversions on third and fourth down.
Whether that occurs due to athletes not being prepared after a bye week, facing a tougher opponent than the previous game, or just having an off day is a per game situation.
One thing is for sure after Oregon's loss at home to Indiana: there's something about bye weeks that Oregon gets stumped by.