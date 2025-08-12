Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Too High, Too Low in Latest Ranking?

The Oregon Ducks finished the regular season undefeated in 2024, but some doubts around Oregon's quarterback room leave the Ducks behind the most elite teams in the country like the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mario Nordi

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park.
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks lost a lot of powerful offensive weapons that fueled a perfect regular season and a Big Ten title in the program's first year as conference members.

Due to players like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and running back Jordan James all in the NFL, one would think analysts would down play the Oregon's ability to sustain dominance.

However, the Ducks are still seen as contenders, per ESPN's David Hale. Oregon is seen as "The rest of the best" along with Georgia and Penn State. The trio are all part of "Tier 1b," according to Hale's ranking system.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Columbu
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highest tier is spearheaded by none other than the reigning national champions in the Ohio State Buckeye's and right along with them is the Texas Longhorns.

The whole reasoning for throwing the Ducks in the mix of "Tier 1b" is due to vast amount of talent the program has regained both through the portal and high school recruitment.

"if we're looking at top talent, a path to the playoff and recent history and we're properly reading our Magic 8 Ball, then Georgia, Oregon and Penn State are at the front of the line"

David Hale, ESPN

MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Takes Shot at USC Trojans

MORE: Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Breaks Record With Scoring Outburst

MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Change Receiver Depth Chart After Rookie Shines In Preseason Game

Why Not 'Tier 1a'?

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, Penn State, and Georgia are all in a tier below Ohio State and Texas because of some uncertainties at quarterback.

Penn State's Drew Allar, he's a senior that took his team to the semi-finals last year but returned to college to accomplish more. In Georgia's situation Junior Gunner Stockton will start the season as the leader of the team for once. Last year he took over for a hurt Carson Beck, but Stockton will have a lot to prove in order to steer the Bulldogs into success.

For the Ducks, quarterback Dante Moore is expected to be the team's starter. Moore started in five of nine games as freshman at UCLA then later transferred to Oregon. However, Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad is also competing for the starting job. Both Novosad and Moore sat behind former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Oregon's uncertainty at quarterback is enough to keep the Ducks out of the top tier of college football.

In Moore's freshman year at UCLA, he totaled nine interceptions and just 11 total touchdowns with the Bruins. Still, the Ducks believed enough in his potential to recruit him alongside Gabriel into the program as transfers.

Still Viewed as National Title Contenders?

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the doubts at quarterback, the Oregon Ducks are still viewed as team to be in the running for College Football Playoff title come January. According to Hale the Ducks are one of five teams to be in striking distance of a CFP trophy, but it all lies upon the leader of the offense.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football