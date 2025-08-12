Oregon Ducks Too High, Too Low in Latest Ranking?
The Oregon Ducks lost a lot of powerful offensive weapons that fueled a perfect regular season and a Big Ten title in the program's first year as conference members.
Due to players like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and running back Jordan James all in the NFL, one would think analysts would down play the Oregon's ability to sustain dominance.
However, the Ducks are still seen as contenders, per ESPN's David Hale. Oregon is seen as "The rest of the best" along with Georgia and Penn State. The trio are all part of "Tier 1b," according to Hale's ranking system.
The highest tier is spearheaded by none other than the reigning national champions in the Ohio State Buckeye's and right along with them is the Texas Longhorns.
The whole reasoning for throwing the Ducks in the mix of "Tier 1b" is due to vast amount of talent the program has regained both through the portal and high school recruitment.
"if we're looking at top talent, a path to the playoff and recent history and we're properly reading our Magic 8 Ball, then Georgia, Oregon and Penn State are at the front of the line"- David Hale, ESPN
Why Not 'Tier 1a'?
Oregon, Penn State, and Georgia are all in a tier below Ohio State and Texas because of some uncertainties at quarterback.
Penn State's Drew Allar, he's a senior that took his team to the semi-finals last year but returned to college to accomplish more. In Georgia's situation Junior Gunner Stockton will start the season as the leader of the team for once. Last year he took over for a hurt Carson Beck, but Stockton will have a lot to prove in order to steer the Bulldogs into success.
For the Ducks, quarterback Dante Moore is expected to be the team's starter. Moore started in five of nine games as freshman at UCLA then later transferred to Oregon. However, Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad is also competing for the starting job. Both Novosad and Moore sat behind former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024.
Oregon's uncertainty at quarterback is enough to keep the Ducks out of the top tier of college football.
In Moore's freshman year at UCLA, he totaled nine interceptions and just 11 total touchdowns with the Bruins. Still, the Ducks believed enough in his potential to recruit him alongside Gabriel into the program as transfers.
Still Viewed as National Title Contenders?
Despite the doubts at quarterback, the Oregon Ducks are still viewed as team to be in the running for College Football Playoff title come January. According to Hale the Ducks are one of five teams to be in striking distance of a CFP trophy, but it all lies upon the leader of the offense.