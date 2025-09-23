Oregon Ducks Receive Puzzling Power Rankings Update
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have continued to dominate week in and week out thanks to it highly efficient and powerful offense.
ESPN released updated power rankings for college football, and the Ducks fell from No. 2 to No. 3. Oregon's slight drop is more likely caused by the rise of the Miami Hurricanes as opposed to any concerns from the Ducks' performance against Oregon State.
However, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks have a prime opportunity to prove themselves against No. 3 Penn State.
Moore Hasn't Shown His Full Potential
In just four weeks of play Moore has shown his ability to execute both through the air, and with his legs, but during the Ducks latest win over the Oregon State Beavers it appeared Moore was the most comfortable he's been this season.
In the rivalry win at home, Moore shined, and had his best performance yet. He threw for 305 yards, four touchdowns, on 31 pass attempts, all marking season highs. But he still hasn't played top-tier competition hence why he sits at third below Miami's Carson Beck, and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.
The argument may be that he hasn't played a high enough competition but his season totals through four games in situations where he hardly plays all four quarters is nothing to shy away from.
He's just below the 1,000-yard mark through the air with 962 totaled on 71 completions, and don't forget about his 11 passing touchdowns. Moore's high execution has led to very few mistakes as he's tallied just one interception, and one sack in his time starting as a Duck.
"No matter how good the Ducks have been this season, Moore still has more in the tank," ESPN's Paolo Uggetti wrote. "Even if he doesn't have the kind of off-the-charts pop that others at his position might boast, the sophomore has proved he can be efficient, explosive when needed and, most importantly, capable of managing Oregon's offense to perfection so far.
All Roads Lead To 'Happy Valley'
The Ducks' second road game be a test for both their offense and defense as a whole, and it could make or break the momentum Moore has gained in his first year starting for Oregon.
The Ducks will hit the road to 'Happy Valley' when they take on No. 3 Penn State during their iconic but intense "white-out" crowd.
But with ESPN's College GameDay in town, a signature crowd, and a team fueled for revenge after the result of the 2024 Big Ten Championship, Saturday could lead to disaster for Moore.
The Ducks will have a lot on their hands full dealing with Penn State's offense, and especially trying to pick-a-part their defense.
According to ESPN the Ducks have the best defense in college football per it's "SP+" ranking, but the Lions sit right behind them at No. 2.