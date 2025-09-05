Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking from College Football Analyst

The Oregon Ducks are now preparing for a bout with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium in week No. 2. The Oregon Ducks are currently ranked at No. 6 according to the AP Top 25 Poll, but with more analysts making their own top-25, where do the Ducks really stand against the rest of the country?

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' 2025 college football season got off to a great start in week 1 when they defeated Montana State 59-13. As the Ducks prepare for Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium, multiple analysts are putting together their top-25 rankings, and ESPN's Greg McElroy has Oregon inside the top five.

The Ducks, led by quarterback Dante Moore, had six different players score touchdowns, including true freshman running back Jordon Davison who had three rushing touchdowns of his own.

Ducks In Top Five In Greg McElroy's Top-25

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Oklahoma State Montana State AP Poll USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy recently put together a new top-25 ranking for college football, taking into account what he saw on the field from various teams in week one. McElroy has three Big Ten teams in his top five, with Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot, Penn State taking the No. 3 spot, and the Oregon Ducks at No. 5.

Two SEC teams made McElroy's top five, with LSU at No. 2 after the Tigers had an impressive win at Clemson, and Georgia at No. 4 after the Bulldogs got off to winning ways against Marshall. 

Oregon being ranked at No. 5 by McElroy is most likely a fair assessment of where they should be. The Ducks defeated Montana State in a manner that most Ducks fans thought they would beat Idaho in last year's opener. Oregon is ranked higher in McElroy's new top-25 than Notre Dame and Texas, who both suffered narrow losses in week one. 

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Oklahoma State Montana State AP Poll USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks are also ranked higher than Miami, who defeated Notre Dame 27-24 in their season opener, which reveals just how high on the Ducks McElroy really is. There are some big notable changes from the AP Top 25 and McElroy’s rankings. USC is unranked in the AP Poll, but McElroy has them at No. 17 on his rankings.

MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend

MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy

MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit

Is Oregon a Top-5 Team?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Oklahoma State Montana State AP Poll USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff rankings don't make their way to the public eye until the regular season progresses, but McElroy is a respected analyst, and his top-25 rankings could potentially reveal how the CFP Selection Committee feels about Oregon after their first game.

A massive test looms for the Ducks in week two this coming weekend. Unranked Oklahoma State will attempt to hand the Ducks their first non-conference loss at Autzen Stadium since 2008, when Boise State walked out of Autzen with a win. 

According to Greg McElroy’s top 25, the Ducks will play three ranked teams during the season. Oregon’s toughest game will be away in Happy Valley at Penn State, then they will host both Illinois and USC later in the year. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football