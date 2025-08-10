Ducks Digest

Which Oregon Ducks Receivers Will Replace Evan Stewart's Production?

The Oregon Ducks were recently listed as one of the top College Football Playoff contenders without a clear No. 1 wide receiver in 2025. With Evan Stewart to miss time with injury, who will step up for Ducks coach Dan Lanning's squad?

Lily Crane

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
With the Oregon Ducks set to start a new quarterback in 2025, plenty of questions exist surrounding what the offense will look like. As big of a storyline the quarterback position is, just as much uncertainty lies within the wide receiver room.

The return of wideout Evan Stewart answered a lot of questions for the Ducks, but his torn patellar injury provides additional unpredictability for the Oregon lineup this fall. Bleacher Report ranked the top College Football Playoff (CFP) contenders this season without a clear No. 1 receiver and to no surprise, the Ducks made the list.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning’s program lost wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL in the offseason, while Oregon’s top tight end in 2024, Terrance Ferguson, also got drafted. There’s a chance Stewart could suit up for the Ducks later in the season, but until then wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has a handful of wideouts who could step into a prominent role.

Gary Bryant Jr.

Besides Stewart, Bryant is the other veteran receiver returning to the program in 2025. Bryant missed most of last season with an injury but recorded 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 after transferring to Eugene.

Bryant’s presence may provide crucial for the Ducks from a leadership perspective in Stewart’s absence.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“(Stewart’s) a big attribute to this team last year but it’s the next person up and we can’t dwell on bumps in the road,” Bryant said at media day.

The redshirt senior wideout said that he knows how frustrating it is to be sidelined, but the team is doing what it can to support Stewart.

Malik Benson

The Florida State transfer is another option to be at the top of Oregon’s depth chart this fall. Benson tallied 311 yards in 2024 with the Seminoles and started all 12 games.

Before that, Benson played a pair of seasons at the junior college level for Hutchinson Community College and set a school record for receiving yards. He transferred to Alabama in 2023, recording 13 receptions for 172 yards.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“For every receiver, I feel like there's more opportunity,” Benson said. “It's like, honestly, everybody is getting a chance at a spot that was there, but now it's gone.”

Benson has spoken about his connection with quarterback Dante Moore both on and off the field. The duo appeared in videos on social media during the offseason working out together and could be a budding quarterback-receiver connection if both start this fall.

Dakorien Moore

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore / Jake Bunn, Oregon Ducks on SI

Lanning made a big splash in the 2025 recruiting cycle by receiving a commitment from the five-star wideout Moore.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dominated as a freshman for the Buckeyes in 2024 with 15 touchdowns and 1,315 yards. Many Ducks fans hope that Moore can have a similar impact for Oregon this fall, especially with Stewart out.

Moore was listed as the No. 1 receiver in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He tallied 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior year of high school.

While Lanning also returns Justius Lowe and has young receivers such as Jeremiah McClellan and Jurrion Dickey, Moore could provide a balance between youth and veterans in the receiver room if his production translates to the collegiate level early in his career.

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

