Which Oregon Ducks Receivers Will Replace Evan Stewart's Production?
With the Oregon Ducks set to start a new quarterback in 2025, plenty of questions exist surrounding what the offense will look like. As big of a storyline the quarterback position is, just as much uncertainty lies within the wide receiver room.
The return of wideout Evan Stewart answered a lot of questions for the Ducks, but his torn patellar injury provides additional unpredictability for the Oregon lineup this fall. Bleacher Report ranked the top College Football Playoff (CFP) contenders this season without a clear No. 1 receiver and to no surprise, the Ducks made the list.
Coach Dan Lanning’s program lost wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL in the offseason, while Oregon’s top tight end in 2024, Terrance Ferguson, also got drafted. There’s a chance Stewart could suit up for the Ducks later in the season, but until then wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has a handful of wideouts who could step into a prominent role.
Gary Bryant Jr.
Besides Stewart, Bryant is the other veteran receiver returning to the program in 2025. Bryant missed most of last season with an injury but recorded 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 after transferring to Eugene.
Bryant’s presence may provide crucial for the Ducks from a leadership perspective in Stewart’s absence.
“(Stewart’s) a big attribute to this team last year but it’s the next person up and we can’t dwell on bumps in the road,” Bryant said at media day.
The redshirt senior wideout said that he knows how frustrating it is to be sidelined, but the team is doing what it can to support Stewart.
Malik Benson
The Florida State transfer is another option to be at the top of Oregon’s depth chart this fall. Benson tallied 311 yards in 2024 with the Seminoles and started all 12 games.
Before that, Benson played a pair of seasons at the junior college level for Hutchinson Community College and set a school record for receiving yards. He transferred to Alabama in 2023, recording 13 receptions for 172 yards.
“For every receiver, I feel like there's more opportunity,” Benson said. “It's like, honestly, everybody is getting a chance at a spot that was there, but now it's gone.”
Benson has spoken about his connection with quarterback Dante Moore both on and off the field. The duo appeared in videos on social media during the offseason working out together and could be a budding quarterback-receiver connection if both start this fall.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads
MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?
Dakorien Moore
Lanning made a big splash in the 2025 recruiting cycle by receiving a commitment from the five-star wideout Moore.
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith dominated as a freshman for the Buckeyes in 2024 with 15 touchdowns and 1,315 yards. Many Ducks fans hope that Moore can have a similar impact for Oregon this fall, especially with Stewart out.
Moore was listed as the No. 1 receiver in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He tallied 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior year of high school.
While Lanning also returns Justius Lowe and has young receivers such as Jeremiah McClellan and Jurrion Dickey, Moore could provide a balance between youth and veterans in the receiver room if his production translates to the collegiate level early in his career.