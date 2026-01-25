Is Bo Nix Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Broncos)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is officially out for the season, as the team placed him on injured reserve Saturday as he recovers from a broken ankle.

Nix was injured in Denver's win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, paving the way for backup Jarrett Stidham to start on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Bo Nix has been placed on IR, officially ending his season. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 24, 2026

Nix had a huge game against Buffalo, throwing for three scores in the overtime win, and he finished the regular season with 3,931 passing yards, 25 passing scores and 11 picks while completing 63.4 percent of his passes. He also added 83 carries for 356 yards and five scores on the ground.

Stidham only has four career starts under his belt, but he has appeared in 20 games during his NFL career. The Broncos backup has not attempted a pass this season, and his last pass in an actual NFL game (not counting preseason) came in the 2023 season.

So, Denver is set as a 3.5-point underdog at home in this matchup with the Patriots. The Broncos were 1.5-point favorites against Buffalo last week, and they actually opened as 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup with New England.

Here's a look at how to bet on Stidham with Nix's season now officially over.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Earlier today, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player prop for Stidham in his first game this season in place of Nix, and he's betting on the backup to use his legs quite often:

Jarrett Stidham OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

I expect Sean Payton to implement a handful of designed quarterback runs for Jarrett Stidham. He already did those for Bo Nix, but those could get cranked up another notch for a quarterback who isn't going to have the chemistry with their receivers or the ability to throw the ball down the field as Nix did.

In his two starts with the Raiders, Sitdham combined for 14 carries for 84 yards, proving that he's athletic enough to move the ball with his legs.

