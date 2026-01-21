Bo Nix Pens Heartfelt Message for Broncos Fans After Season-Ending Injury

In what was a deflating moment for Broncos fans, it was revealed after the divisional round win that quarterback Bo Nix was injured on one of the final plays of the game against the Bills. Nix sustained a bone fracture in his right ankle which will require surgery, knocking him out for the remainder of the playoffs.

It’s been three days since Nix was dealt the brutal realization that he’d not be able to finish what he started and that his season was coming to an abrupt end. After some reflection, Nix addressed the Broncos’ fan base with a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing optimism despite calling the injury the “most devastating football news I’ve ever received.”

“The last few days have been hard to put into words.



“What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.



“I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.



“Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me.



“God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We’re not finished, as a matter of fact we’re just getting started. We’re just going to keep climbing higher.



“Go Broncos.”

In Nix’s place, Jarrett Stidham is set to take over as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. His first taste of in-game NFL action since 2023 will be in an AFC championship setting against a tireless Patriots defense. Even so, Nix made clear he has faith in Stidham’s ability to get the job done.

Nix had surgery in Alabama on Tuesday. He’s expected to make a full recovery by the start of the 2026 season. For now, he’ll be rooting on his teammates as they look to take the Broncos back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

