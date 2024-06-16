Oregon Ducks Finalists for 2026 4-Star Linebacker
The Oregon Ducks are on a roll in the 2025 recruiting class, currently holding steady at No. 8 in the nation per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings.
However, as we all know, recruiting never sleeps, and they also have their eyes firmly set on the 2026 class as well.
On Friday, 2026 4-star Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, LA) linebacker Shadarius Toodle became the latest name for Ducks fans to keep an eye on, revealing his top-10 finalists, with Oregon squarely in the mix.
Toodle also listed Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M among his finalists.
“These schools made my top 10 because of how they kept in contact with me,” Toodle told On3's Chad Simmons. “Relationships are important to me and when I go on these visits, my interaction with coaches is something I look for.”
Standing 6-2 and weighing in at 215 pounds, Toodle currently sits as the No. 64 player in the nation, No. 4 linebacker, and No. 3 player in the state of Alabama, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is currently predicted to land at Auburn, followed closely by LSU and Ohio State.
However, ahead of his July 4 decision date, what will make the difference at the end of the day for Toodle is his relationships with the coaches and their ability to develop their players - two areas in which Oregon coach Dan Lanning excels.
“Outside of relationships, I am also looking at how coaches coach, their player development, who wins championships and academics moving forward,” Toodle told Simmons.
