Ducks Digest

New Oregon Ducks Receivers Coach Ross Douglas Securing Elite Recruits Already

Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas found success in his previous roles with the Syracuse Orange and New England Patriots. Since joining coach Dan Lanning's staff, Douglas has already helped bring some of the nation's top receivers to Eugene.

Lily Crane

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks continue to roll on the recruiting trail with another big commitment in the 2027 class. When it comes to the wide receiver position, Oregon’s Ross Douglas has been on fire securing commitments since he joined Dan Lanning’s staff.

Oregon announced Douglas as the team’s wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator on Feb. 20. Since he arrived in Eugene, he’s helped bring in a top 100 receiver in the 2027 class and two top 150 receivers in the 2026 class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Douglas helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a top passing offense in 2024, taking on the same role. Before that, he coached the New England Patriots’ wide receivers for three years and had stints with Richmond and Rutgers.

On Thursday, Douglas helped the Ducks land 2027 five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman. Bowman chose Oregon over the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers. The receiver is currently ranked the No. 10 player at his position and No. 51 players nationally by On3.

Brentwood Academy wide receiver Kesean Bowman (11) runs a route against CPA
Brentwood Academy wide receiver Kesean Bowman (11) runs a route against CPA during an high school football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an interview with Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Bowman talked about the bonds he formed with the Ducks’ coaching staff, specifically Douglas.

“Oregon showed me around and made me feel comfortable and at home. ... It was great being out there and building connections,” Bowman told Simmons. “I had a great time with coach Douglas. We spent a lot of time together and I liked being around him and the staff. I will be back for a game.”

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Jeremiah Smith Reveals Unexpected 'Loudest Stadium'


MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Named No. 1 Overall Recruit At His Position

MORE: What Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Said About Respect For Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Favorites To Land 5-Star Recruit?

In addition to Bowman, Oregon secured commitments from the No. 57 overall recruit on the 2026 class, Jalen Lott, and the No. 104 recruit in the 2026 class, Messiah Hampton.

The program’s previous wide receiver coach, Junior Adams, coached future pros such as Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan throughout his career. With the Ducks, he directed top talents in Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson, who both went on to be NFL Draft picks. Losing Adams to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason was a tough loss.

Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams against the Arizona Wildcats
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But Oregon found what so far seems to be a good fit in Douglas. Not only has he hit the ground running when it comes to recruits, but Douglas seems to have impressed the staff and players during offseason practices.

“The energy that he brings on the field, I think he's looking to coach every single moment. He had obviously some great references with his time with Coach (Bill) Belichick and some of the other coaches that he's been around. His experience on both the offense and defensive side of the ball, the amount of work and time that he's putting in to get ahead of the curve … He's done a great job of coming and attacking it and building relationships with those guys.”

Lanning

The Ducks have hauled in a top group of wide receiver recruits in the past four years since Lanning took the head coaching position. While Lott and Hampton will make up the first batch of commits that Douglas played a role in bringing to Eugene, he’ll coach five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who Adams got a commitment from.

Douglas will take part in his first official game as part of Lanning’s staff when Oregon kicks off the 2025 season at Autzen Stadium against Montana State on Aug. 30.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football