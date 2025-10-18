Ducks Digest

Oregon Targeting Elite Running Back Recruit After Decommitment from North Carolina

Four-star running back recruit Amir Brown decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels earlier, and the Oregon Ducks are reportedly one of several schools that Brown is interested in. Can the Ducks land Brown over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns?

Caden Handwork

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning's focus has begun to shift towards their 2027 recruiting class. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4, according to the Rivals' Industry Football team rankings

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has one commitment so far, with four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. According to On3's Max Torres, the Ducks remain interested in four-star Rolesville running back Amir Brown from Raleigh, North Carolina, following his recent decommitment.

Brown Decommits From North Carolina

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Big Ten Amir Brown running back 2027 recruiting class North Carolina Tar Heels
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown recently decommited from North Carolina earlier this week after committing to the Tar Heels in August. The four-star running back spoke about his decision to decommit from North Carolina and pursue other schools.

"To North Carolina, I just want to say thanks for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. After deep thoughts and prayers with my family, I think it is best for me to reopen my recruitment. It's a long time until December!" Brown told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Several other schools, in addition to Oregon, are interested in Brown since he announced his decommitment from North Carolina. Brown is set to visit Notre Dame on Saturday for the No. 13 Fighting Irish's marquee matchup against the No. 20 USC Trojans. Brown has also scheduled upcoming visits to Texas and Nebraska in the weeks ahead.

MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide

MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss

MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon 

What Other Schools Are Interested In Brown?

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten College Football 2027 recruiting class Dan Lanning Texas Longhorns
Indiana players cheer after defeating the Oregon Ducks Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown revealed which schools have stood out to him the most since he decommitted from North Carolina, as there is still plenty of time for him to decide on where he wants to play his college career.

"I'd say Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Indiana, Florida State, and Oregon," said Brown.

Competing with two Big Ten schools, Indiana and Nebraska, will be a challenge for the Ducks, along with other top programs including Florida State, Notre Dame, and Texas.

Brown is ranked as the No. 20 running back in the 2027 recruiting class according to Rivals, and he received an offer from Oregon in May. Since the Ducks offered Brown in May, Brown has yet to visit Eugene.

What The Addition Of Brown Would Mean For Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class?

Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Kemon Spell Amir Brown Penn State Nittany Lions College Football Big Ten 2027 recruiting class
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Brown would be a valuable addition to Ducks coach Dan Lanning's offense heading into the 2027 season. In terms of targets for Oregon's 2027 recruiting class, Brown isn't the only running back that the Ducks are interested in.

Five-star running back and former Penn State commit Kemon Spell is another top target for the Ducks. Spell decommitted from the Nittany Lions, hours after Penn State fired coach James Franklin. The addition of Spell and Brown would create a dominant future running back duo for the Ducks.

In 2025, Oregon's running back room has received contributions from two true freshmen in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., both members of the 2025 recruiting class. With Lanning and the Ducks showing that early playing time is available, top recruits could be more inclined to consider Oregon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football