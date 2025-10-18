Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame Battling For Four-Star Running Back Recruit Amir Brown
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning's focus has begun to shift towards their 2027 recruiting class. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4, according to the Rivals' Industry Football team rankings
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has one commitment so far, with four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. According to On3's Max Torres, the Ducks remain interested in four-star Rolesville running back Amir Brown from Raleigh, North Carolina, following his recent decommitment.
Brown Decommits From North Carolina
Brown recently decommited from North Carolina earlier this week after committing to the Tar Heels in August. The four-star running back spoke about his decision to decommit from North Carolina and pursue other schools.
"To North Carolina, I just want to say thanks for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. After deep thoughts and prayers with my family, I think it is best for me to reopen my recruitment. It's a long time until December!" Brown told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Several other schools, in addition to Oregon, are interested in Brown since he announced his decommitment from North Carolina. Brown is set to visit Notre Dame on Saturday for the No. 13 Fighting Irish's marquee matchup against the No. 20 USC Trojans. Brown has also scheduled upcoming visits to Texas and Nebraska in the weeks ahead.
What Other Schools Are Interested In Brown?
Brown revealed which schools have stood out to him the most since he decommitted from North Carolina, as there is still plenty of time for him to decide on where he wants to play his college career.
"I'd say Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Indiana, Florida State, and Oregon," said Brown.
Competing with two Big Ten schools, Indiana and Nebraska, will be a challenge for the Ducks, along with other top programs including Florida State, Notre Dame, and Texas.
Brown is ranked as the No. 20 running back in the 2027 recruiting class according to Rivals, and he received an offer from Oregon in May. Since the Ducks offered Brown in May, Brown has yet to visit Eugene.
What The Addition Of Brown Would Mean For Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class?
Brown would be a valuable addition to Ducks coach Dan Lanning's offense heading into the 2027 season. In terms of targets for Oregon's 2027 recruiting class, Brown isn't the only running back that the Ducks are interested in.
Five-star running back and former Penn State commit Kemon Spell is another top target for the Ducks. Spell decommitted from the Nittany Lions, hours after Penn State fired coach James Franklin. The addition of Spell and Brown would create a dominant future running back duo for the Ducks.
In 2025, Oregon's running back room has received contributions from two true freshmen in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., both members of the 2025 recruiting class. With Lanning and the Ducks showing that early playing time is available, top recruits could be more inclined to consider Oregon.