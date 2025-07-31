Five-Star Recruit Commits to Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Over Alabama, Texas A&M
The Oregon Ducks landed the commitment of five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones on Thursday morning. The class of 2026 recruit went on The Pat McAfee Show to announce his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
The other teams in the mix were the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Tank Jones Commits to Oregon Ducks
Tank Jones was asked by Pat McAfee where he would be continuing his football career and what went into that decision.
"For the next 3-4 years, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon," Jones said while putting on a green Oregon hat. "The relationships I have with them. The way I know they can develop."
Tank Jones Player Profile
Anthony “Tank” Jones is a 6-3, 240 pound edge rusher out of Mobile, Alabama. Jones is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite Rankings. Jones was evaluated in May of this year by national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna.
“Physically imposing pass rusher in possession of a high octane motor that allows him to generate pressures in both a two or three point stance while operating in an odd front,” Petagna said. “Jones displays a collegiate ready frame in conjunction with an explosive lower half that bodes well for his ability to make an impact sooner rather than later.”