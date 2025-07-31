Five-Star Recruit Commits to Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Over Alabama, Texas A&M

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks landed class of 2026 edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones on Thursday. The five-star recruit went on The Pat McAfee Show and announced he would be committing to Dan Lanning and Oregon over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies.

Cory Pappas

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks landed the commitment of five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones on Thursday morning. The class of 2026 recruit went on The Pat McAfee Show to announce his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Ducks. 

The other teams in the mix were the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Tank Jones Commits to Oregon Ducks 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tank Jones was asked by Pat McAfee where he would be continuing his football career and what went into that decision.

"For the next 3-4 years, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon," Jones said while putting on a green Oregon hat. "The relationships I have with them. The way I know they can develop."

Tank Jones Player Profile

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony “Tank” Jones is a 6-3, 240 pound edge rusher out of Mobile, Alabama. Jones is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite Rankings. Jones was evaluated in May of this year by national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. 

“Physically imposing pass rusher in possession of a high octane motor that allows him to generate pressures in both a two or three point stance while operating in an odd front,” Petagna said. “Jones displays a collegiate ready frame in conjunction with an explosive lower half that bodes well for his ability to make an impact sooner rather than later.”

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

