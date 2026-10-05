Oregon Four-Star Recruit Steals Spotlight With Eye-Catching Performance

The freshmen class is continuing to earn more trust from the No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ coaching staff, with former top-rated recruits playing more and more snaps. But while the 2026 season is picking up, coach Dan Lanning is building another impressive recruiting class in the 2027 cycle.

Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. may not be one of the Ducks’ recruits who are ranked as five-star, but he’s certainly showing glimpses of a potential Day 1 contributor with his latest high school performances.

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr. poses for a portrait as part of The Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen at Collierville High School on July 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-Star Tae Walden Jr.’s Flashy Performances

Walden is a 6-2 two-way player at Collierville in Tennessee, where he plays both wide receiver and defensive back. Walden committed to Oregon back on July 1 and is considered a consensus top-five athlete in the 2027 class.

The four-star drew attention in the last week of September with a stat line of eight receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, along with a pass breakup and two tackles.

His impressive performances only seemed to continue into October. Walden posted that he recorded three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns in one quarter alone with a punt return touchdown called back against Craigmont.

According to 247Sports, Walden notched 28 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions on defense as a junior in 2025. On offense, he recorded 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Attempts to Pull Off Recruiting Flip

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it’s a good sign for Ducks fans that the program has an upcoming commit showing off at the high school level, it also means the competition will only continue to ramp up. Walden already received plenty of attention from SEC programs prior to his commitment.

The Ole Miss Rebels are the ones who are proving to be relentless in attempts to pull off a recruiting flip. According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Walden took a visit to Ole Miss back on Sept. 19.

The visit to Oxford – which was for a top-10 win over the LSU Tigers and former coach Lane Kiffin – went well enough for Walden to plan another trip this fall. Per 247Sports’ Tom Loy, he is planning on returning for another game later in the season, after he heads to Eugene to watch the Ducks play the Michigan Wolverines.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant was present during Oakland Activities Association Football Media Day on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Rochester High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s putting together a recruiting class of both quality and quantity. The Ducks are the consensus top-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten for 2027 with 25 commits.

The receiver position is where Oregon arguably struck gold the most in 2027. Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas hauled in two five-star recruits: Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb. Three-star Happy Valley standout Malachi Garlington checks the in-state star box.

Then, there’s Walden, who is not only a blue-chip, but someone who can be utilized on offense or defense.

At defensive back, the Ducks have five-star Hayden Stepp leading the way. Four-star safety Semaj Stanford, four-star Westin Linn, Oregon cornerback Josiah Molden and three-star safety Malakai Taufoou join the list of commits in the 2027 cycle.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are expected to return current depth at both receiver and defensive back next season. That, plus stacked competition within the incoming freshmen class itself, will make it an uphill battle to earn a formidable role next fall.

But Walden is showing through his consistent show-stopping performances for Collierville that he will be someone to keep an eye on next season. Which side of the field he plays (or both) is the big question.

What the four-star athlete said during his live commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel revealed why Oregon won him over in the first place – and could be why it’s in control to keep his commitment.

“From coach Lanning to coach (Drew) Mehringer, just all the staff out there, I had a great relationship with them and plan to develop me and potentially play both sides,” Walden said during his live commitment. “It stood up and prevailed them over everyone else … Being a guy who can do everything from offense, defense, special teams, just impacting the game any way I can.”

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