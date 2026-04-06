Oregon Ducks Beat Out SEC Programs for Four-Star Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of spring practice, but that's not stopping the program from making major headlines on the recruiting trail.

In the process of building their 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks may just have landed their best commitment this cycle in the process.

Oregon Lands Commitment From Four-Star Cornerback Ai’King Hall

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks landed a commitment from 2027 four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall on Monday, giving Oregon its first cornerback commit and arguably its best commitment in the cycle.

A product of Dothan, Alabama, Hall is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 17 overall cornerback in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.

He is now the seventh verbal commitment for Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class, joining four-star talents like edge rusher Rashad Streets, defensive lineman Zane Rowe, running backs CaDarius McMiller and edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, along with three-star players like linebacker Sam Ngata and offensive tackle Avery Michael.

Hall has received offers from multiple elite programs, including from local schools like Alabama and Auburn, but chose Oregon. This also included offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Mississippi State Bulldogs and many more.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hall has already taken an unofficial visit to Florida State, but now expect him to make his way back to Eugene later this offseason as he continues to build a relationship with Dan Lanning and what is a new-look Ducks coaching staff.

He was already on the Oregon campus this past weekend and clearly felt ready enough to announce his decision, which says a lot about the confidence he has in the program moving forward.

Hall is among the best cornerbacks that the Ducks have offered in the 2027 cycle. Other notable names include five-star players like John Meredith III and four-star Hayden Stepp while others have already made their commitment like Donte Wright (Georgia), Xavier Hasan (Notre Dame), Raylaun Henry (Texas A&M), Danny Lang (USC) and Ace Alston (Notre Dame).

It's hard to imagine that the Ducks will land a better cornerback in the 2027 class than Hall, but it's tough to put anything past Lanning and the staff.

Oregon Continues Recent Recruiting Success in Alabama

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While much has been made about Oregon's ability to recruit in the state of Texas, Hall's commitment is the latest for the Ducks from the state of Alabama.

Last offseason, Oregon landed five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr., a product of Mobile, Alabama. who was the No. 2 overall player in the state.

Prior to that, in the 2025 cycle, the Ducks secured five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, who was ranked as the No. 1 player in Alabama and No. 3 overall cornerback.

With Nick Saban being out of the picture for Alabama the past few seasons, other programs have had the opportunity to dive deeper into recruiting the local products in the state, with Oregon certainly being one of the teams to take advantage.