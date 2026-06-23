Latest Recruiting Prediction Has Oregon Ducks Continuing Elite Tight End Tradition

The Oregon Ducks hosted a big group of visitors over the weekend, and one recruit in particular appears to be leaning towards a commitment to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright may be one of the team's top tight ends of the future, and On3's Greg Smith continues to predict Oregon to land Cartwright over the Michigan State Spartans. Per Smith, Cartwright's visit to Eugene "went as well as expected."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cartwright is the No. 18 tight end recruit in the class of 2027, according to Rivals, and he is the No. 346 overall prospect and the No. 8 recruit out of Michigan in the same rankings. After landing a commitment from five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant out of Michigan, could the Ducks land another top-10 recruit from the state?

Oregon has recently sent former Ducks tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL, with the latter being a first-round pick in 2026, and current Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is viewed as one of the top tight end prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

With five-star tight end Kendre Harrison joining the program as a true freshman in 2026, Cartwright could be the next elite tight end to come through Eugene.

Anthony Cartwright's Recruitment

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cartwright recently visited Oregon for the final official visit weekend of the summer, and he posted a photo of him in a Ducks uniform next to current Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson. With the Ducks seemingly putting the full-court press on Cartwright and getting the last visit, a commitment could come sooner rather than later.

Oregon's interest in Cartwright, and the recruit's interest in the Ducks for that matter, is not new. According to Rivals, Cartwright took an unofficial visit to Eugene in January of 2026 before returning for an official visit in June.

According to 247Sports, Cartwright visited Stanford and Michigan State in May before taking a trip to visit the Miami Hurricanes in early June. If his visits reveal anything, Cartwright seems to have an eye for leaving his home state of Michigan, despite an official visit to the Spartans.

Cartwright has visited both Michigan and Michigan State multiple times during his recruitment, per Rivals, but the talented tight end prospect appears to have real interest in teams outside of the Midwest like Oregon, Stanford, and Miami.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Should Cartwright commit to Oregon, he would be the second tight end to commit to the Ducks in the class of 2027 joining three-star tight end George VanSandt. VanSandt committed to Oregon earlier in June and is one of four in-state recruits currently pledged to the Ducks.

Jenks' Semaj Stanford celebrates a touchdown during the high school football game between Norman North and Jenks at Harve Collins Field in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Still, Oregon's class leans somewhat towards defense with 11 out of 19 commits coming from that side of the ball. However, the Ducks have landed some quality recruits on offense like Guerrant, four-star quarterback Will Mencl, and four-star running back CaDarius McMiller.

Here is Oregon's current recruiting class of 2027:

Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

Rashad Streets, five-star EDGE

Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

CaDarius McMiller, four-star runningback

Cameron Pritchett, four-star EDGE

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Brandon Lockley, four-star linebacker

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

Malakai Taufoou, four-star safety

Avery Michael, four-star offensive lineman

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman

Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

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