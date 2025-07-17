Is Oregon Ducks Recruiting's California Pipeline Stronger Than Ever?
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are recruiting around the country for the best athletes and have had a ton of success recruiting in California in recent years. On3 listed five teams that are winning the recruiting battle in California, and four of the five teams are in the Big Ten.
Oregon has five commits from California in it's 2026 recruiting class: 4-star lineman recruit Tommy Tofi, 4-star EDGE recruit Prince Tavizon, 4-star quarterback recruit Bryson Beaver, 4-star linebacker recruit Tristan Phillips and 3-star EDGE Dutch Horisk. The Ducks have 15 commits in total so far.
Top Teams Recruiting Well In California
Ohio State
Oregon
Texas A&M
USC
Washington
Oregon has had a great relationship with players coming out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California for many years, and will have former Mater Dei running back Jordan Davison on the roster this season.
One of Oregon’s most recent recruiting victories comes from California. Four-star quarterback Byrson Beaver committed to Oregon out of Vista Murrieta High School. Beaver tossed 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his junior season with Vista Murrieta. Beaver is a dual-threat quarterback and showed signs of greatness on the ground last season. Beaver recorded 58 carries for 411 yards while tacking on two rushing touchdowns.
The Ducks also signed three-star defensive lineman Dutch Horsik out of California. Horsik needs just 14 more sacks to break the St. John Bosco record for sacks in a career, which is held by former Notre Dame defensive lineman Cole Aubrey. Horsik had nothing but praise for the Ducks when speaking with On3.
“It feels like being like you’re already a player on the team, they treat you with love and respect, but they’re also hard on you, which is what I like.," Horsik told On3. "They’re not going to sugar coat it. If there’s something you’re not doing right they’re gonna point it out. They’re like another dad for you. I’ve never seen a school show as much love as they do.”
Horsik has kept in touch with Oregon commit five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, as the two took a visit to Penn State together in 2023.
One of Oregon’s most impressive Californian signings is four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips. Phillips, who is going into his senior year at Ventura High School, recorded 35 solo tackles last season, with nine of those being a tackle for loss. Phillips also recorded three sacks and an interception last season with Ventura.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
Phillips last took a visit to Eugene in June and had nothing but glowing remarks for Oregon when he spoke to On3.
“It was even more than I envisioned it. I didn’t really know what to feel going and I was really excited. I get there, I’m doing all this stuff, and it really starts to hit me, this is a special place," Phillips told On3. "This is where I’m going to be developed to go play in the NFL and get a great education. Let’s get this thing going. So I would say, leaving was hard, but I’m really excited to get up there in December.”
Oregon’s one big miss in California this cycle was missing out on five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who committed to Texas A&M but had the Ducks in his final three schools.