Ducks Digest

Is Oregon Ducks Recruiting's California Pipeline Stronger Than Ever?

Which college football teams are recruiting the best in the state of California? The Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and Washington Huskies are landing the commitments of top prospects in California.

Kyle Clements

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning arrives before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning arrives before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are recruiting around the country for the best athletes and have had a ton of success recruiting in California in recent years. On3 listed five teams that are winning the recruiting battle in California, and four of the five teams are in the Big Ten.

Oregon has five commits from California in it's 2026 recruiting class: 4-star lineman recruit Tommy Tofi, 4-star EDGE recruit Prince Tavizon, 4-star quarterback recruit Bryson Beaver, 4-star linebacker recruit Tristan Phillips and 3-star EDGE Dutch Horisk. The Ducks have 15 commits in total so far.

Top Teams Recruiting Well In California

Ohio State

Oregon

Texas A&M

USC

Washington

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon has had a great relationship with players coming out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California for many years, and will have former Mater Dei running back Jordan Davison on the roster this season. 

One of Oregon’s most recent recruiting victories comes from California. Four-star quarterback Byrson Beaver committed to Oregon out of Vista Murrieta High School. Beaver tossed 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his junior season with Vista Murrieta. Beaver is a dual-threat quarterback and showed signs of greatness on the ground last season. Beaver recorded 58 carries for 411 yards while tacking on two rushing touchdowns.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ducks also signed three-star defensive lineman Dutch Horsik out of California. Horsik needs just 14 more sacks to break the St. John Bosco record for sacks in a career, which is held by former Notre Dame defensive lineman Cole Aubrey. Horsik had nothing but praise for the Ducks when speaking with On3.

“It feels like being like you’re already a player on the team, they treat you with love and respect, but they’re also hard on you, which is what I like.," Horsik told On3. "They’re not going to sugar coat it. If there’s something you’re not doing right they’re gonna point it out. They’re like another dad for you. I’ve never seen a school show as much love as they do.”

Horsik has kept in touch with Oregon commit five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, as the two took a visit to Penn State together in 2023.

One of Oregon’s most impressive Californian signings is four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips. Phillips, who is going into his senior year at Ventura High School, recorded 35 solo tackles last season, with nine of those being a tackle for loss. Phillips also recorded three sacks and an interception last season with Ventura. 

Ventura's Gavin Calderon and Tristan Phillips hold up the Suzanne Brown Memorial Cup after the Cougars defeated rival Buena 34-20 on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillips last took a visit to Eugene in June and had nothing but glowing remarks for Oregon when he spoke to On3.

Ventura's Tristan Phillips celebrates after sacking Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel during the third quarter of their CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Newbury Park High. The Panthers won 42-30. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

“It was even more than I envisioned it. I didn’t really know what to feel going and I was really excited. I get there, I’m doing all this stuff, and it really starts to hit me, this is a special place," Phillips told On3. "This is where I’m going to be developed to go play in the NFL and get a great education. Let’s get this thing going. So I would say, leaving was hard, but I’m really excited to get up there in December.”

Oregon’s one big miss in California this cycle was missing out on five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who committed to Texas A&M but had the Ducks in his final three schools.

