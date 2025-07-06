Oregon Ducks Recruiting Fit For Five-Star Commits Immanuel Iheanacho, Jett Washington
The Oregon Ducks have the No. 11 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports rankings and in large part thanks to their trio of five-star commits.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been calculated about what players he brings into the program based on fit and the Ducks' newest five-star commits bring exactly what Lanning looks for in a prospect.
ESPN released their breakdowns of recruiting fits for five-star prospects who are committed, which included Oregon's three five-star commits in offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, and safety Jett Washington.
The most recent five-star to commit to Oregon, Iheanacho announced his pledge to the Ducks on July 4. He is arguably the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. Iheanacho is listed as the No. 13 player in the country according to ESPN's rankings.
"The five-star is a huge addition for the Ducks, literally, as Iheanacho is a massive physical presence consistently measuring in at roughly 6-foot-6 and around 350 pounds. His large frame also comes with elite arm length and he uses it well with violent hands. . . . He has exhibited to the tools to develop into an NFL-caliber lineman," Sam Haubert of ESPN said.
Iheanacho chose the Ducks over LSU and Penn State. He gives the Ducks a bonafide blue-chipper along the offensive line in the 2026 recruiting class after a string of misses at the position group in the cycle.
The No. 1 tight end and No. 11 player in the country according to ESPN's rankings, Harrison has been one of the longest committed memebers of the 2026 recruiting class. He pledged to the Ducks last November and has remained steadfast in his commitment.
"The tight end position played a pivotal role in Oregon fielding one of college football's best passing attacks in 2024. While Harrison won't arrive for another season, he'll help the Ducks reload at that spot and could supply even greater big-play ability...the 6-foot-6 Harrison has elite height, length and a massive catch radius...giving Oregon another dangerous playmaker in the passing game, Haubert said.
He should have an opportunity to contribute right away for the Ducks when he gets onto campus. Haubert noted that Ferguson's production was boosted by the other weapons in Oregon's offense and a similar thing could happen to Harrison with the Ducks continuing to recruit the skill positions at a high level.
Washington is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 23 player in the country. With a lot of the Ducks' production at the safety position set to leave after this season, the opportunity to contribute on either special teams or defense is there for the taking for Washington. A truly gifted athlete at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Washington could follow Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman as potentially the next great Ducks' safety.