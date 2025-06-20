Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Safety Jett Washington
After the commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington, the Oregon Ducks have slightly improved in On3's national recruiting rankings. Oregon has moved up one spot to No. 7 after Washington, the No. 50 prospect in the nation, according to On3.
Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 LSU Tigers, and No. 1 USC Trojans. Texas A&M moved up two spots after receiving a commitment from five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, who was considering Oregon.
In the Big Ten Conference team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, the Ducks stayed put at No. 3 with Ohio State at No. 2 and USC at No. 1.
From Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant chose Oregon over the likes of USC and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Washington collected 78 total tackles (64 being solo, 14 being assisted), seven interceptions, three pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries through 21 games played in his three varsity campaigns.
He fits in with the co-defensive coordinator coach Chris Hampton's and defensive coordinator coach Tosh Lupoi's mindset of attacking the ball. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a defensive background and could look to play Washington at high safety when going up against more pass-heavy opponents. He will take control of throwing situations when going over the top and limit the more explosive plays.
Washington should show off his rather loud hitting strength when defending the pass to the sideline as well, covering the majority of the field. His rather aggressive approach to the game will stand out and bring excitement to the Autzen Stadium crowd in Eugene.
“Oregon has what I am looking for. My relationships with the coaches are strong. Coach Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach. I love the whole environment, and Oregon sets their guys up for life after football. Just the fit at Oregon is right for me.”- Jett Washington via On3
The 2026 class is headlined by three offensive weapons in four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 16 in the country), four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton (No. 48 in the country), and four-star running back Tradarian Ball (No. 153 in the country).
The rest of the 2026 recruiting class brings more support on the defensive side:
Four-star safety Jett Washington (No. 50 overall recruit)
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland (No. 102 overall recruit)
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (No. 178 overall recruit)
Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse (No. 32 for his position)
Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk (No. 113 for his position)
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala (No. 125 for his position)
Besides Washington, no other five-star recruits have yet to announce that they will be joining Lanning's program. Top uncommitted quarterback Ryder Lyons will be making his college decision on June 24 between Oregon, USC, Ohio State, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the BYU Cougars.