Oregon Ducks Emerging As Favorite For Elite Quarterback Recruit Bryson Beaver
The Oregon Ducks are potentially on the verge of adding a quarterback to their 2026 recruiting class as they ramp up their interest in three-star recruit Bryson Beaver.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have been adamant about adding a quarterback recruit to their recruiting class, which is ranked as the No. 37 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings, and Beaver could fill that need perfectly for them.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 said that Oregon is one of two teams who are applying the most pressure for the highly-touted quarterback recruit with Ole Miss right behind them.
"Ole Miss and Oregon are the two programs to keep a closest eye on right now...Beaver sees a chance to really develop in Oxford and Eugene," Wiltfong said.
The No. 41 quarterback and No. 62 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Beaver told Wiltfong that he's heavily interested in the Ducks because of their recent quarterback production, citing the amount of Oregon quarterbacks currently in the NFL.
“They know how to develop quarterbacks,” Beaver told On3. “They have four active quarterbacks in the NFL. Two back-to-back, two Heisman candidates. That’s my end goal to play in the NFL and they know how to do that there.”
Oregon is believed to be in the driver's seat for Beavers. Blair Angulo of 247Sports put in a crystal ball predicition in favor of the Ducks.
Although he is rated as a three-star prospect, Beavers is almost guaranteed to see a ratings bump by the time he signs in the winter. He is among 20 quarterbacks competing in the Elite 11 this week and was rated as the No. 10 quarterback at the end of the Day 1 rankings.
One of the biggest questions surrounding Oregon's interest in Beavers is what will happen with five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Ducks are battling with BYU for the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback left on the board and would be ecstatic if they landed the California native.
If Beavers does end up with the Ducks, he would give the program a gunslinger that will undoubtedly need time to develop and given Lyons' delayed enrollment until 2027 due to a mission, it makes sense as to why the Ducks would want to take multiple quarterbacks in the recruiting class.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Beaver has the potential to become a solid starter at the next level.
"Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels. Looks the part with an athletic frame...Finds ways to get out of sacks and will extend plays with his creativity as he spins away from defenders...should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays," Ivins said.