Oregon Ducks Favorites For Underrated Hawaiian Center Recruit Koloi Keli?
The Oregon Ducks have been doing their due diligence on the recruiting front and have locked in on an underrated recruit from the Hawaii. On a recent recruiting trip to the Aloha State, the Ducks' coaching staff made tine to go visit with Koloi Keli, a 2026 three-star center.
After offering Keli, the Ducks immediately soared up in the three-star prospects recruitment.
Keli spoke with 247Sports about what stands out about the Ducks, including his relationship with a fellow Hawaii native that suits up for Oregon.
"What I'm interested in Oregon is that connection I have with them. For example, having a person like Iapani Laloulu being there really stands out to me because of the relationship I have with him. I know he will do things out of his way to get my mind and body right," he said.
The No. 82 interior offensive lineman and No. 9 player in the state of Hawaii, Keli has had conversations about taking a potential official visit to Oregon during the summer. The Ducks are battling it out with Michigan State, Cal, and Hawaii for Keli's services.
"I have never been to Eugene, but Coach Terry and I talked about an OV. We will be setting up soon," Keli said. "For me, I say education is the most important thing I'm looking for. My majors I would want to pursue in college, and the support I would get to get my degree."
During a showcase event at the beginning of the year, Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Keli is a rising prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
"Our favorite offensive lineman of the night was Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington's Koloi Keli. Keli is pushing 6-2, 290 pounds and had the best feet in the camp. He looks reps at center, guard and tackle and was dominant at all three spots. He moves really well laterally, showed off a heck of a punch that rocked opposing lineman right at the line of scrimmage and showed the natural athleticism to recover if he was beaten initially at the snap. He's a stock up guy for sure."
Oregon currently has no offensive lineman commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The Ducks haven't had the best of luck recently when it comes to recruiting the offensive line. In addition to missing out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and their previously highest rated commit, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, decommitted from the Ducks and flipped to Washington.
However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been aggressively pursuing a pair of highly-touted offensive line recruits in five-star offensive guard Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot.
If the Ducks are able to land the pair of headliners for the position group, it would go a long way for their 2026 recruiting class.