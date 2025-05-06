Ducks Digest

5-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Trending Towards Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are reportedly the favorites to land five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho over the Penn State Nittany Lions and Maryland Terrapins. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and offensive line coach A'lique Terry paid Iheanacho a visit.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein works with the team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein works with the team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas paid a visit to five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho on Monday, and the elite recruit posted a photo of himself, his parents, and the Oregon coaches onto social media.

Iheanacho captioned the picture: "Duck Love."

Shortly after the Ducks' visit to see Iheanacho, On3's Steve Wiltfong posted that Oregon is considered the leader in Iheanacho's recruitment. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff held previously a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, but he flipped his decision to the Washington Huskies on April 24.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result, it appears as though Oregon is turning up the heat even more on Iheanacho. The Ducks have been recruiting Iheanacho, Greene, and five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell as they look to bolster the offensive line through the recruiting class of 2026.

In April, Iheanacho told 247Sports' Brian Dohn that the Ducks lead in his recruitment and that he might be closer to committing than he once thought.

"Oregon now is back to being my No. 1, and LSU is No. 2. I initially intended on committing in August. I think I can probably see myself committing in the next month, month-and-a-half. I want to take a couple of official visits before I do that. I have an opportunity to commit really early, and I am weighing my options," Iheanacho told 247Sports.

The elite offensive tackle prospect has official visits scheduled to Alabama, Maryland, Penn State, and Oregon over the summer. Will Iheanacho take all of those trips before making a commitment?He plays his high school football in Baltimore, Maryland, making the Ducks one of the farthest programs that he is considering.

According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Cantwell and Iheanacho are the top two offensive tackles in the class of 2026. Greene is No. 4 in the same rankings, with five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo ranked above him at No. 3.

Will the Ducks be able to land any of these elite offensive linemen? After five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Oregon, the momentum in Cantwell's recruitment has seemingly shifted in favor of Georgia and coach Kirby Smart.

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023. / Bruce E Stidham Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks had both starting offensive tackles selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 29, Washington Commanders) and Ajani Cornelius (No. 204, Dallas Cowboys). With one Oregon offensive tackle being taken in the first round of the draft, and another in the sixth round, the Ducks can certainly sell recruits on development.

However, a number of other factors can play into a prospect's decision like relationships with coaches, proximity to home, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, or even relationships with other players in a certain program.

Oregon currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in 2026, according to On3. Adding an elite recruit like Iheanacho will certainly help the Ducks climb their way back into the top five.

