EUGENE – The 2027 recruiting cycle is heating up. Elite recruits are making official visits across the country and trending toward commitments.

The Oregon Ducks are gaining momentum with another recruit. Four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield recently revealed his slate of official visits. The Ducks prepare to host the top recruit in June when he makes his way to Eugene.

Another Blue-Chip Recruit Sets Oregon Visit

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Mayfield scheduled five visits for the spring and summer, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. His visit to Eugene will take place on Jun. 5, in the middle of his list of visits.

The linebacker will head to Indiana on Apr. 17 for the first of his five official visits. Mayfield is also scheduled to go to Miami on May 29, Georgia on Jun. 12 and Kentucky on Jun. 19.

Mayfield will additionally visit six programs in the spring. The Ducks are scheduled to host him for a spring visit on Mar. 14. The linebacker told Simmons that the spring visits are a big deal because they “show the real culture” of a program.

“I want to be at a place I can grow on and off the field,” Mayfield told Simmons. “There’s so much I’ll be watching on these visits.”

Four-Star Linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield’s Recruitment

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mayfield announced his top-five back on Feb. 5. The Ducks, Hurricanes, Hoosiers, Wildcats and Bulldogs were the teams that made the cut.

Oregon recently extended an offer to Mayfield on Feb. 5. He made an unofficial visit to NC State in January 2025 and attended Junior Day at Kentucky on Jan. 17. Ducks linebackers coach Brian Michalowski did go to visit Mayfield on Jan. 20.

The four-star is the No. 8 linebacker in the 2027 class, per Rivals. He’s also considered the No. 6 player in North Carolina and the No. 92 overall recruit. Mayfield has impressed during his time on the field with Lincolnton High School. As a sophomore in 2024, he totaled 109 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

The Ducks only have one linebacker commitment in their 2027 recruiting class. Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata committed in January. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a handful of other elite linebackers on his radar, but four-star Noah Glover is the main player other than Mayfield who has the team in his list of finalists.

The Ducks’ Linebacker Room

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon lost standout linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the NFL Draft this offseason. Lanning and Michalowksi return Jerry Mixon, who had a breakout season in 2025 in his first year starting. Linebacker Devon Jackson also returns with a strong chance to start alongside Mixon.

But both Mixon and Jackson are set for their Oregon exits after the 2026 season. The Ducks will need a pair of new starters in 2027 and will look for future stars in the current recruiting class.

Linebacker Bryaden Platt may see an increased role in 2026, as well as 2025 four-star Gavin Nix. Platt and Nix could be contenders for an even bigger role in 2027 if they establish themselves as key pieces this fall. Nasir Wyatt notched 11 tackles as a true freshman last season and is someone who could become a go-to player on the outside.