Why Oregon Ducks Can Still Land 4-Star Recruit Kesean Bowman After Decommitment

Four-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman decommitted from the Oregon Ducks in September. Bowman recently updated his top programs, featuring Oregon, and the Ducks are still in the race for one of the top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2027.

Angela Miele

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Four-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks, but he decommitted in September. Bowman is one of the top players from the recruiting class of 2027 as a talented pass catcher, and he recently updated his top 10 programs. Bowman included the Oregon Ducks, indicating the Ducks are not out of the race.

In addition to the Oregon Ducks, Bowman’s top 10 schools include the following:

Ohio State Buckeyes
Miami Hurricanes
LSU Tigers
Texas Longhorns
Vanderbilt Commodores
USC Trojans
Alabama Crimson Tide
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies. 

After narrowing down his top 10 programs, Bowman spoke to Rivals about what he is looking for in a program, which led to his list of schools. 

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“These 10 schools really separated themselves because of the relationships I’ve built with the coaching staff, the development plans they have for me, and the overall culture of the program,” Bowman told Rivals. “Each school has been consistent, genuine, and has shown me I’m a priority. They’ve each invested time in getting to know me as a player and a person, and that’s what made them stand out as my top group.”

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bowman is the No. 37 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Tennessee. While he may have decommitted from Oregon, it is not over for the Ducks.

Why Oregon Still Has A Chance Of Landing Bowman

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Bowman has several top programs listed, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are not backing down on Bowman. Of the 10, six stand out the most, according to Rivals: Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Vanderbilt, and Texas.

“My biggest factors are development, stability, and a program that can prepare me for the next level on and off the field,” Bowman continued.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

When it comes to developing players, the Oregon Ducks have seen immense success. Between consistently having several NFL Draft picks each year and being a top team every season, Oregon has proven it can develop players and help them reach the next level.

Even young players have a chance to make a difference with Oregon, as shown this season with true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore currently leads the team in receiving yards and is a playmaker for the Ducks’ offense. With Moore’s success this season, Bowman can see a clear path to playing with Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks are also a team that stands out to Bowman and other recruits because of their stability. While the Ducks have yet to win a national title, the program has been in contention lately. The Ducks are the No. 6-ranked team in the nation and have the pieces needed to compete in the College Football Playoff.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite Lanning being brought up as a candidate to take one of the top vacant head coaching positions, he has remained adamant that he will not be leaving Oregon as long as the program is winning. With that, Bowman and other recruits know the same coach will be there when the class of 2027 officially joins the program.

The Oregon Ducks currently have just one commitment from the class of 2027, which is four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. Bowman was once committed to the Ducks, and with effort from Lanning and Oregon, the program can still land the elite wide receiver.

