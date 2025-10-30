Royce Freeman Reacts To Jordon Davison Reaching Rushing Touchdown Milestone
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have one of the most elite running back units in college football. True freshman running back Jordon Davison is having an exceptional start to his collegiate career. During the win against the Wisconsin Badgers, Davison joined Oregon alumnus Royce Freeman as one of two Oregon true freshmen to reach 10 rushing touchdowns in a season.
Davison reached the record in the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers. Freeman took to social media to voice his support for the true freshman.
“Love to see this,” Freeman wrote. “Kid is definitely talented. Keep Going!”
In Freeman’s true freshman season, he scored 18 rushing touchdowns. With four games to go, it will be a challenge for Davison to break that record, but the running back is still having a big season with a bright future with the Ducks ahead.
Freeman’s Elite Oregon Ducks Career
Freeman spent four seasons with the Ducks before declaring for the NFL Draft following the 2017 season. In 2014, his true freshman season, Freeman totaled 1,365 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also went on to have 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.
As a true freshman, he helped Oregon win the Pac-12 and the Rose Bowl, and the team reached the national championship game.
His best season was in 2015, when he totaled 1,826 yards and 17 touchdowns, finishing his collegiate career with 60 rushing touchdowns.
Even with battling injuries in 2016, Freeman is the Pac-12’s all-time leading rusher with 5,621 yards, and holds the record for Oregon’s most 100-yard games in a season at 31.
After four seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Freeman went on to be selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 71 overall pick by the Denver Broncos.
Davison Setting Up Big Career With Oregon
The Oregon Ducks have an elite running back room with four players having a big year: Davison, Noah Whittingham, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jayden Limar. As a true freshman, Davison had 352 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. While he is No. 3 on the team in yards, he has the most rushing touchdowns.
Davison’s biggest game of the season was against the Wisconsin Badgers, when he had 16 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The matchup marked his second game in a row recording at least 100 rushing yards.
The true freshman has only gone one game without scoring a touchdown, and that was in Oregon’s only loss of the season against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Despite not scoring, he still had 59 rushing yards.
Being just a freshman, Davison still has a couple of years he can spend with the Oregon Ducks and continue to grow as a player. He is one of two true freshmen running backs on the team, making a difference for the offense this year. With four elite running backs, the Ducks' offense is explosive and challenging to stop, which will help Oregon compete for a College Football Playoff run this year.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will next face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8, as Davison could get closer to Freeman’s record of 18 touchdowns as a true freshman.