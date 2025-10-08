Oregon, Oklahoma In Recruiting Battle For 4-Star Receiver After Decommitment
Despite possessing a handful of quality playmakers in their 2026 recruiting class, the Oregon Ducks are looking to potentially add in one more to the fold.
Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris recently decommitted from Iowa State and is looking more into his options after getting offered by the Ducks at the beginning of the month.
Parris To Eugene?
Parris spoke with Rivals about his recruitment following his decommitment from Iowa State on Oct. 7. He said that a few schools have stuck out to him since backing off his pledge, including the Ducks, who offered Parris on Oct. 1.
“Coach (Ross) Douglas, the wide receiver coach, is a great guy with ties from the same city as me and has shown a lot of love throughout this whole process. So has Coach Lanning and every other guy on the staff. It’ll be good to go out and experience it," Parris said.
The No. 21 wide receiver and No. 159 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Parris is the highest ranked uncommitted wide receiver left in the cycle. Whoever is able to land him will be getting a quality player relatively late in the cycle.
Parris will be making his way to Oregon for a game day visit this weekend as the Ducks host No. 7 Indiana for one of the biggest games of the weekend. He will be getting the full experience as even ESPN's College GameDay is making their way to Eugene for the first time this season.
Other Teams In The Mix
Since decommitting from Iowa State, Parris said that Oklahoma and Miami have been catching his eye in addition to Oregon.
Out of those three programs, Oklahoma has the highest percent of landing Parris according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. The RPM gives the Sooners a 16 percent chance of landing Parris, while it gives the Ducks a 13 percent chance.
Oregon's 2026 Wide Receiver Class
The Ducks have one of the most underrated wide receiver classes in the 2026 cycle despite having only two commits.
Four-star athlete Jalen Lott is technially listed as a two-way recruit, but he will play wide receiver for Oregon next fall. Lott is the No. 4 athlete and No. 33 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He possess elite track speed, something that the Ducks could pair nicely with Dakorien Moore's speed on the outside.
Messiah Hampton is a four-star wide receiver who pledged to Oregon earlier in the summer. He is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 123 player in the country. Hampton is technially the lone wide receiver commit as Lott is listed as an athlete.
Between the two, Hampton is the tallest at 6-1. If Oregon were to land Parris, he would give them a skillset that they don't have with his 6-5 height.