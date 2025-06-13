Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Elite Receiver Recruit Over Penn State, Ohio State
Four-star wide receiver recruit Messiah Hampton will be announcing his commitment decision on Friday, June 13. Hampton is one of the top wide receivers from the class of 2026 and the Oregon Ducks have been heavily recruiting him.
Hampton is the No. 197 recruit, the No. 29 wide receiver, and the No. one player from New York. Hampton has received heavy interest from several schools and narrowed down his final seven which includes Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Syracuse, and Ohio State.
247Sports’ Tom Loy predicts that of each program, Hampton will announce his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Friday.
“Miami had a lot of the early buzz. Penn State due to proximity was absolutely in play. Syracuse was a very very hot name in this one. They are still firmly in it, but my prediction at this point is the Oregon Ducks,” Loy said. “I think they can get that one done and I expect them to be the pick on Friday.”
“Oregon needs playmakers. They are going to continue racking up who are fearless, can enter a room, has a lot of talent and I think the Ducks get it done,” Loy continued.
There is some skepticism around Hampton being from New York and not going against the top defenders as he would in other states. By participating in camps he showed he could keep up with elite recruits across the nation. Hampton has a high ceiling and is a talented pass catcher and has shown skill as a special teams player, returning five punt return touchdowns in two years.
“Hampton went down to Miami, right? He was at the Under Armour camp down there and he got the best of multiple blue chip defensive backs,” Andrew Ivins said during the conversation about Hampton. “I think he’s going to offer inside, outside flexibility.”
Hampton visited the Ducks in May, participating in the team’s scavenger hunt. The activity and visit gave the four-star recruit the chance to experience what it is like to work with others at Oregon and understand the culture there. The scavenger hunt pushed Oregon high on his list and could be what will earn the program his commitment.
“His favorite things about Oregon are the staff, the culture, and probably just the program in general,” Hampton’s mother, Chelsea told On3 after his visit in the spring. “They also made it special for the mothers. Coach Lanning and the staff made us feel appreciated.”
Receiving a commitment from Hampton would be a much-needed win for the Oregon Ducks. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the program continue to be a finalist for top recruits but come commitment day, the team is missing out on the players.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 11 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per On3. Oregon has just seven commitments, looking for Hampton to be the eighth. Offensively, the Ducks’ recruiting class features five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.
The Oregon Ducks could use a playmaker like Hampton, who continues to develop as a player and can be moved around on the offense.