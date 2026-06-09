Oregon Makes Major Recruiting Push for Four-Star Athlete Bode Sparrow

The Oregon Ducks landed four commits after the first two weekends of official visits in June. The early success that coach Dan Lanning and the program have experienced could be a signal of more commitments to come.

One key recruit whom the Ducks seemingly made a big impression on during his official visit was four-star athlete Bode Sparrow. The blue-chip recruit could be among the next Oregon targets in line to make his recruiting decision.

Four-Star Athlete Bode Sparrow’s Oregon Ducks Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparrow trimmed down his list of finalists to four back on May 22. Rivals’ reporter Hayes Fawcett announced that the Ducks, the Utah Utes, the BYU Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners would all receive official visits.

Oregon was the program that secured his final visit with its late push. Lanning and the team continued to make key moves for Sparrow during his trip to Eugene the weekend of June 5.

Sparrow, like several of the other Oregon visitors, was quick to post photos from his visit in a Ducks uniform, in front of Oregon backdrops and with Lanning:

Had a great time in Eugene this weekend for my visit.❗️#ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/aF0YAL3hpC — Bode Sparrow (@bode_sparrow) June 7, 2026

In an interview with Greg Biggins of Rivals, Sparrow spoke positively about his visit and his budding connection with Lanning.

“I was able to spend a good amount of time with coach Lanning as well. I enjoyed being able to get to know him better and develop a better relationship with him,” Sparrow told Biggins. “He’s as good as advertised, such a great coach and leader, but just a good dude too. They both told me how well I’d thrive in their system. I can be an impact leader from day 1 and that this place would push me to grow and get better.”

Bode Sparrow’s Recruiting Fit

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches players warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sparrow is ranked as a top 100 recruit nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals lists him as the No. 2 athlete in the 2027 class and the No. 59 overall recruit. He doubles as a wide receiver and a safety.

The four-star is from Kaysville, Utah, where both Rivas and 247Sports considers him the top player in the state. The Cougars and the Utes are the in-state contenders in his recruitment, while both Rivals and 247Sports currently favors the Sooners.

Things could quickly change after Sparrow’s visit to Eugene. While early playing time may be hard to come by in the Ducks' stacked safety and receiving rooms, the opportunity to develop and contribute to a national contender could be appealing to Sparrow.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A potential commitment from Sparrow would push the Ducks’ blue-chip total up to 12. Oregon currently holds 17 commits in its 2027 class, which ranks in the top-10 nationally by Rivals and 247Sports.

According to Rivals, the Ducks are recruiting Sparrow as a safety. Oregon has commitments from three-star safety Malakai Taufoou, who committed on May 23, and Semaj Stanford, who committed on Apr. 23. Three-star Malach Garlington is the only receiver commit. Sparrow would become the program’s highest-ranked safety recruit if he commits.

The Ducks’ safety position is experiencing a youth movement. Junior Koi Perich could declare for the 2027 NFL Draft with a standout transfer season in Eugene, while Peyton Woodyard will be a senior in 2027 and Aaron Flowers will be a redshirt junior. Outside of those veterans, the safety position is set to heavily feature freshmen and sophomores once Sparrow would arrive to campus.

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