Oregon Ducks, Tennessee, Penn State Pushing For Top EDGE Recruit Rashad Streets
The Oregon Ducks already have one of the top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle after securing a couple of key commitments this summer. Currently, the Ducks own the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets has caught the eye of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' coaching staff. The four-star recruit made the trek to Eugene during the spring and is expected to be back on campus for a visit this fall.
Oregon Battling SEC Programs For Elite Prospect
Streets spoke with Rivals about his relationship with the Ducks, who have been pushing hard for his commitment.
“I like their play style and how they use their edge rushers,” Streets said. “Coach Lupoi, and Coach Lanning both are edge guys so having the DC (defensive coordinator) and and head coach so involved with just drills, film and meetings is nice. You can tell they value the position a lot, not to mention I really like Coach Kam (Kamran Araghi) and his coaching style."
The No. 8 edge rusher and No. 43 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Streets is one of the best players from North Carolina. He holds 30 offers and was recently offered by Texas A&M, Ohio State, and USC during this summer.
Streets is expected to make his visit to Oregon on Nov. 22, when they host USC in a huge Big Ten game. He's also planned visits to Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee this fall.
The duo of Lanning and Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is hard one to beat on the recruiting trail. Lupoi has been credited with reeling in 2026 five-star commit Jett Washington and four-star commit Prince Tavizon.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Tennessee in Street's recruitment. The Volunteers are given a 19.6 percent chance of landing the North Carolina native. Oregon is given a 6.4 percent chance of landing Streets.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Good And Bad' From Defense
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Facing Highly-Ranked FCS Team in Week One: Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed
Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Targets
Oregon has been active in pursuing some of the top talent in the 2027 recruiting class. Along the defensive front, the Ducks have targeted five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Brewster is one of the top players in the cycle.
Another recruit that will be in town for the Ducks' game vs. the Trojans is four-star cornerback Ace Alston. The No. 13 cornerback and No. 124 player in the country, Alston is one of Oregon's top targets in the secondary.
If the Ducks are able to continue adding prospects to their 2027 recruiting class throughout this year, they could be in a good position to sign one of, if not the top recruiting class in the cycle by the time it's all said and done.