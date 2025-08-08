Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Tennessee, Penn State Pushing For Top EDGE Recruit Rashad Streets

The Oregon Ducks already own one of the top recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle and are looking to add to it in a big way. Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets is one of the Ducks' top targets, but the Tennessee Volunteers and Penn State Nittany Lions are pushing for Streets as well.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks already have one of the top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle after securing a couple of key commitments this summer. Currently, the Ducks own the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets has caught the eye of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' coaching staff. The four-star recruit made the trek to Eugene during the spring and is expected to be back on campus for a visit this fall.

Oregon Battling SEC Programs For Elite Prospect

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Recruiting Rashad Streets Jalen Brewster USC Trojans Ace Alston Penn State Nittany Lions
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Streets spoke with Rivals about his relationship with the Ducks, who have been pushing hard for his commitment.

“I like their play style and how they use their edge rushers,” Streets said. “Coach Lupoi, and Coach Lanning both are edge guys so having the DC (defensive coordinator) and and head coach so involved with just drills, film and meetings is nice. You can tell they value the position a lot, not to mention I really like Coach Kam (Kamran Araghi) and his coaching style."

The No. 8 edge rusher and No. 43 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Streets is one of the best players from North Carolina. He holds 30 offers and was recently offered by Texas A&M, Ohio State, and USC during this summer.

Streets is expected to make his visit to Oregon on Nov. 22, when they host USC in a huge Big Ten game. He's also planned visits to Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee this fall.

The duo of Lanning and Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is hard one to beat on the recruiting trail. Lupoi has been credited with reeling in 2026 five-star commit Jett Washington and four-star commit Prince Tavizon.

On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Tennessee in Street's recruitment. The Volunteers are given a 19.6 percent chance of landing the North Carolina native. Oregon is given a 6.4 percent chance of landing Streets.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Recruiting Rashad Streets Jalen Brewster USC Trojans Ace Alston Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Good And Bad' From Defense

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Facing Highly-Ranked FCS Team in Week One: Upset Alert?

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed

Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Targets

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Recruiting Rashad Streets Jalen Brewster USC Trojans Ace Alston Penn State Nittany Lions
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Oregon has been active in pursuing some of the top talent in the 2027 recruiting class. Along the defensive front, the Ducks have targeted five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Brewster is one of the top players in the cycle.

Another recruit that will be in town for the Ducks' game vs. the Trojans is four-star cornerback Ace Alston. The No. 13 cornerback and No. 124 player in the country, Alston is one of Oregon's top targets in the secondary.

If the Ducks are able to continue adding prospects to their 2027 recruiting class throughout this year, they could be in a good position to sign one of, if not the top recruiting class in the cycle by the time it's all said and done.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football