Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Announces Major Recruiting Update
Oregon Ducks commit Prince Tavizon announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would be reclassifying from 2027 to 2026. Tavizon committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks last month and he is now a member of their 2026 recruiting class.
Prince Tavizon Reclassifies to Class of 2026
Prince Tavizon is a 6-3, 245 pound edge rusher out of San Diego, California. Tavizon is rated as a four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 13 edge rusher in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. It is not yet known whee he ranks among edge rushers in the class of 2026.
Tavizon was evaluated in April of 2025 by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
“He can manhandle opposing lineman at the high school level and routinely runs right through an opposing tackle on his way to the quarterback. He shows good burst getting off the ball, has heavy hands and can either walk back an opposing tackle or simply toss and disengage with ease,” Biggins said. “He’s stout in run support and used his length to set the edge, find the ball carrier and make the play.”
Tavizon now joins an Oregon 2026 recruiting class with 12 commits headlined by a pair of five-stars; safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. This class is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation according to 247Sports.
Another Edge Rusher in Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
Prince Tavizon is the second edge rusher Oregon has received a commitment from in the class of 2026. The other is three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk. Horisk has been committed to Oregon since August of 2024.