Oregon Ducks' Bear Alexander Impressing Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi In Practice
The Oregon Ducks have made multiple splash additions from the transfer portal this offseason, but one of the more interesting new faces is undoubtedly USC Trojans defensive line transfer Bear Alexander.
Already on his third school after spending one year at Georgia and two at USC, there's been some questions surrounding Alexander's commitment and work ethic. However, Oregon defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi is putting that narrative to rest.
When meeting with the media, Lupoi said that Alexander has been "one of the hardest workers" on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
"To this point right now, Bear has been, I'd say, one of the hardest workers on the entire defense, from an extra work and mental standpoint," Lupoi said.
Lupoi added that the connections both he and Oregon coach Dan Lanning have with the Georgia Bulldogs helped in Alexander's recruitment.
"You don't know all these details, and you do everything you can to research them," he said. "And obviously, a guy that's been a part of two different programs, now his third, there's going to be natural concerns there, and all you con do is research the heck out of them.
"Thankfully we've had a lot of strong relationships at the University of Georgia, both myself and Coach Lanning with his past experience, so there are some guys there that we can trust some. And then we have faith in ourselves and there are some concerns there, you know that's up to us as far as we make that decision, then we can attack that and challenge him," Lupoi continued.
As he heads into the 2025 campaign, Alexander has 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Last season with the Trojans, he had just five total tackles but was able to post a career-high 47 tackles and 1.5 sack with the Bulldogs in 2023.
Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class includes offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), safety Jadon Canady (Ole Miss), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
The losses have been notable as well. The Ducks lost a number of players to the transfer portal, including defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner (Arizona State), safety Tyler Turner (Baylor), offensive tackles JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas) and George Silva (undecided), quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), cornerback Khamari Terrell (Texas State), edge rushers Jaxson Jones (Utah), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor) and Jaeden Moore (Pitt).
Oregon fans will get their first chance to watch Alexander and all of the other new additions when the team hosts its annual spring game on Saturday, April 26 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will open up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Montana State.