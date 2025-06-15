5-Star Recruit Ryder Lyons Films Oregon Ducks Visit, Photoshoot
The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons this weekend. Dan Lanning and the Ducks are in the mix for Lyons with the BYU Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, and a few other schools.
Lyons livestreamed some of his visit with the Ducks. Check it out:
Ryder Lyons Posts From Visit To Eugene
Ryder Lyons went on his official visit to Oregon this weekend. Lyons is one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026.
Lyons got the full behind the scenes tour of the Oregon football facility while also trying on an Oregon uniform.
Landing Lyons would be a massive get for Oregon, but there is some tough competition. A school that has recently gained momentum is the BYU Cougars. Lyons cancelled his official visit to the USC Trojans and instead booked a visit to Provo, Utah during those days. It was thought USC could have an upper hand in the recruitment process with Lyon’s older brother already being on the Trojans as a tight end. That looks to have changed.
Lyons does not yet have an official commitment date set, but he did say that decision time is nearing.
“Yeah, it’s decision time,” Lyons told Rivals in a recent post on social media.
Who will be the lucky team to land him?
Ryder Lyons Player Profile
Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 220 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Lyons was last evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in May of this year.
“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year. Has a rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and his legs,” Biggins said. “A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation.”
Last season as a junior for Folsom High School, Lyons won the 2024 California Gatorade Player of the Year with 3,011 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, Lyons added another 585 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Folsom had a record of 11-2 and made it all the way to the Division I-AA Northern California championship game.
Biggins thinks that Lyons has the tools to eventually be a quarterback in the NFL for a long time.
“A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raved from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill,” Biggins said. “Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be player on Sunday’s for a very long time.”