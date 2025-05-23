Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Lead For 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons? USC Trojans, BYU In Mix

The Oregon Ducks are reportedly seen as the leader for five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons after missing out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The BYU Cougars and USC Trojans are also in contention for the elite prospect.

Zach Dimmitt

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks have had some notable misses on the recruiting trail this offseason, but one of their biggest commits in the 2026 class could be on the horizon.

During a recent podcast appearance, On3's Steve Wiltfong said that Oregon remains in the lead for 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons as the recruiting process continues. The Ducks missed out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to the Georgia Bulldogs on May 5, though this potentially shifted things in favor for Oregon to land Lyons.

A Folsom, CA (Sacramento) native, Lyons is the No. 1 player in California, the No. 4 overall quarterback and the No. 13 player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Ryder Lyons
St. Bonaventure's Moises Santiago stops Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons short of the end zone during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite his confidence in the Ducks, Wiltfong said that the BYU Cougars are also a team to watch in Lyons' recruitment with the USC Trojans in third. He added that Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss are also in play.

"Certainly all the top contenders continue to push for him. I haven't heard anything different on who the front runner is," Wiltfong said. "I still like my prediction for Oregon, but definitely not sleeping on BYU. I think USC would need to make up ground on both of them. And you have Michigan and Ohio State and Ole Miss still in play, programs that he has visited that he's keen on, where he sees he could be very successful. . . . I like where Oregon stands. Can BYU change that? Certainly, and then it's up to the others to make up the ground on those two."

Lyons has made unofficial visits to BYU and Oregon already but has upcoming official visits with USC (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and BYU (June 19).

The Trojans had been seen as the favorite for Lyons after On3's Pete Nakos logged a prediction on April 23 for USC to land a commitment from the home state product. However, things have swung in favor for the Ducks.

Ryder Lyons
Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons loses the ball after being hit by St. Bonaventure's Jaden Few during the first quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wiltfong added that Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been key during Lyons' recruitment.

"Oregon's been recruiting him for three years, led by Will Stein," Wiltfong said. "I think he's visited Folsom High close to 10 times now, and (Lyons) loves the offense, what they've done with quarterbacks, the fit there."

Over the past two seasons, Lyons has completed 470 of 691 passes for 6,589 yards, 84 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also added 344 carries for 1,514 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns, showing off his true dual-threat ability.

According to the scouting report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Lyons has longterm NFL potential.

"Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time," Biggins wrote.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

