Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Florida Receiver Larry Miles: Coach Ross Douglas Target?
The Oregon Ducks have a new recruiting target in 3-star receiver Larry Miles from Orlando, Florida. According to On3, Miles has planned a visit to Eugene at the start of June to camp with the program. If all goes well there, he should land an offer from Oregon.
Miles also has official visits locked in with the Pittsburgh Panthers of the Atlantic Coast Coast Conference on June 5, the Kentucky Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference on June 13, and the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Coast Conference on June 20.
On3 has the 5-11, 175-pound three-star ranked as the nation's No. 84 wide receiver and the state of Florida's No. 79 overall recruit.
Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has been recruiting Miles since his days with the Syracuse Orange of the Atlantic Coast Coast Conference, a school that he almost committed to when Douglas was there. Lanning announced the hiring of Douglas as the Ducks' new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator on Feb. 20, 2025.
Douglas paid a visit to Miles' hometown of Orlando on May 20 to catch up and pitch the Ducks. There is no timetable for his college decision at this point in time.
“I know when I commit, I just want to know that’s the right fit for me. Knowing that the school really loves me and can help me develop on and off the field is important to me.”- Larry Miles via On3
In his junior campaign with Jones in Orlando, Miles finished with 68 passes for 1,204 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a punt return for a touchdown with special teams.
In his first two varsity seasons with West Orange in Winter Garden, the route runner caught 62 passes for 911 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. According to the Orange Observer, he had five returns for touchdowns with special teams.
Per On3, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class has dropped two spots to No. 7 in all of college football. The Ducks are No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 1 USC Trojans.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning doesn't have any wide receivers in his 2026 class, but he does have five-star tight end Kendre Harrison locked in who plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman as well.
“I love Coach (Dan) Lanning. I love the coaching staff. I just love the school. I love everything about Oregon. I know Lanning and Coach Drew (Mehringer) and all those wonderful coaches out there are gonna develop me on and off the field. And I’m gonna have fun on and off the field. That’s really the main things right there.”- Kendre Harrison via On3
Five-star defensive end Richard Wesley is listed as an Oregon hard commit on On3 despite his father announcing that he will keep his recruitment open and will continue to make official visits with other programs.
A commitment from Miles would be a great get for Douglas, who Lanning has praised for his ability to maintain relationships.
"Ross is an extremely bright coach who will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff, bringing valuable experience both at the college and professional levels," Lanning said. "He does a great job of building relationships with his players both on and off the field, and I know he is going to work tirelessly to get the best out of our student-athletes. Ross's experience makes him a great fit to enhance our passing game and we're excited to get him to Eugene."