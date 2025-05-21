5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson Gets In-Home Visit From Oregon Ducks, Tosh Lupoi
Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi along with inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti went to check in on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson at his Georgia home.
On3 has the top prospect in the 2026 class ranked as the nation's No. 7 overall ranked recruit and the No. 1 linebacker in the country.
The Michigan Wolverines of the Big Ten Conference also paid Atkinson a visit to him in his hometown of Lawrenceville. The Ohio State Buckeyes along with the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers of the Southeastern Conference are all very much in the hunt for the star linebacker as well.
An official visit to Eugene this summer is in the works, according to On3. The Clemson Tigers of the Atlantic Coast Conference have already set up an official visit on May 30 through June 1.
“The way Oregon embraced and supported my personal brand, ‘AtkNup’ is next level. They definitely have a plan.. I think everyone there and the guys they are choosing to recruit have the same vision, you can feel it and see it. There are quite a few things that make Oregon a potential fit for me."- Tyler Atkinson via On3
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
Through three varsity seasons with Grayson in Georgia, the 6-2 and 250 pound linebacker has collected 475 total tackles (79 being tackles for losses), 31.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, and one interception. In 2024, he helped lead Grayson to Georgia AAAAAA state championship while being named MaxPrep's National Junior of the Year.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism.... Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst. Has proven to be rather effective on the blitz as he will slip and dip around blockers before getting to the quarterback."- Andrew Ivins of 247Sports
Oregon coach Dan Lanning will be losing senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher at the end of the 2025 campaign and possibly junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei to the NFL Draft. That's a heavy amount of snaps on the defensive end that will need to be replaced.
When checking out On3's 2026 class rankings, the recruiting site has the group of future Ducks ranked No. 5, Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4, Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3, USC Trojans at No. 2 and the LSU Tigers at No. 1. Three of the top teams hail from the Big Ten.
Of the other seven commits coming to play at Autzen Stadium, only one is ranked as a five-star in tight end Kendre Harrison. There are four four-star commits in running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and safety Xavier Lherisse. There are two three-star commits in defensive lineman Viliami Moala and EDGE Dutch Horisk.