Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Jackson Cantwell Visits Georiga Bulldogs, Jared Curtis
The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists for class of 2026 five-star recruit Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell is set to make his commitment decision on Tuesday, May 13. The team that looks to be Oregon and coach Dan Lanning’s biggest threat to Cantwell is the Georgia Bulldogs.
Cantwell had an unofficial visit to Georgia over the weekend just a matter of days before his commitment date of May 13. Cantwell was originally supposed to announce his commitment in April, but he pushed back his decision to May.
Jackson Cantwell Meets Up With Jared Curtis
On his social media, Cantwell posted a picture of him with recent Georgia Bulldogs commit, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Like Cantwell, Curtis had both Georgia and Oregon among his finalists. On May 5, Curtis announced that he would be committing to Georgia over the Ducks.
Having Cantwell post a picture with Curtis while he was visiting Georgia just about 48 hours before his big announcement is not a great sign to see for Oregon Ducks fans. Curtis would no doubt love for the Bulldogs to add Cantwell as it would give him some elite protection on the offensive line for years to come.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 15 ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to 247Sports. Oregon has received the commitments from eight players including five four-stars; athlete Kendre Harrison, edge rusher Richard Wesley, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and linebacker Tristan Phillips.
The most recent of these recruits to commit to Oregon was five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday. If Oregon can end up landing Cantwell, he would be the Ducks' highest commit in the 2026 recruiting class. This would also give Oregon another boost in the recruiting rankings.
Jackson Cantwell Player Profile
The country awaits for where Cantwell will commit to and for good reason. The 6-7, 325 pound Cantwell out of Nixa, Missouri is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Cantwell is ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the country, making him one of the most highly coveted prospect in 2026.
In addition to being one of the best high school football players, Cantwell is also a State Champion in the shot put. He even won the 2023-2024 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track and Field Player of the Year,
Cantwell comes from a family of athletes. His father Christian Cantwell was a former Olympic thrower and won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. His mother Teri Steer is also a former Olympian and participated in the shot put at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games.