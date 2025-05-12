Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Jackson Cantwell Visits Georiga Bulldogs, Jared Curtis

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in a recruiting battle with the Georgia Bulldogs for five-star offensive line recruit Jackson Cantwell, who was recently seen with Georgia's five-star quarterback commit Jared Curtis. Cantwell's commitment announcement will be on May 13.

Cory Pappas

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023. / Bruce E Stidham Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists for class of 2026 five-star recruit Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell is set to make his commitment decision on Tuesday, May 13. The team that looks to be Oregon and coach Dan Lanning’s biggest threat to Cantwell is the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Cantwell had an unofficial visit to Georgia over the weekend just a matter of days before his commitment date of May 13. Cantwell was originally supposed to announce his commitment in April, but he pushed back his decision to May.

Jackson Cantwell Meets Up With Jared Curtis 

Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa
Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

On his social media, Cantwell posted a picture of him with recent Georgia Bulldogs commit, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Like Cantwell, Curtis had both Georgia and Oregon among his finalists. On May 5, Curtis announced that he would be committing to Georgia over the Ducks.

Having Cantwell post a picture with Curtis while he was visiting Georgia just about 48 hours before his big announcement is not a great sign to see for Oregon Ducks fans. Curtis would no doubt love for the Bulldogs to add Cantwell as it would give him some elite protection on the offensive line for years to come. 

Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off again
Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 15 ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to 247Sports. Oregon has received the commitments from eight players including five four-stars; athlete Kendre Harrison, edge rusher Richard Wesley, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and linebacker Tristan Phillips.

The most recent of these recruits to commit to Oregon was five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday. If Oregon can end up landing Cantwell, he would be the Ducks' highest commit in the 2026 recruiting class. This would also give Oregon another boost in the recruiting rankings.

MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening

MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?

MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings

Jackson Cantwell Player Profile

Jackson Cantwell spins around as he practices throwing a shotput during track and field practice at Nixa High School on Wedne
Jackson Cantwell spins around as he practices throwing a shotput during track and field practice at Nixa High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The country awaits for where Cantwell will commit to and for good reason. The 6-7, 325 pound Cantwell out of Nixa, Missouri is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Cantwell is ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the country, making him one of the most highly coveted prospect in 2026.

In addition to being one of the best high school football players, Cantwell is also a State Champion in the shot put. He even won the 2023-2024 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track and Field Player of the Year,  

Cantwell comes from a family of athletes. His father Christian Cantwell was a former Olympic thrower and won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. His mother Teri Steer is also a former Olympian and participated in the shot put at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football