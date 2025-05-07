Georgia Bulldogs Commit Jared Curtis Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell Away From Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks lost a major battle with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday by missing out on 2026 four-star quarterback Jared Curtis, and the Bulldogs might not be done with delivering another blow to Oregon's recruiting hopes.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Curtis is now looking to do his part in persuading five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to also choose Georgia. A product of Nixa, MO., Cantwell will be deciding among a group of finalists that includes Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.
"Spoke with Jared Curtis earlier & he’s eager to take on a recruiting role as Georgia’s leader for the ‘26 Class," Fawcett wrote on X. "When asked who he is targeting most, none other than Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell. Will Georgia land the #1 OT & #1 QB in 2026?"
Georgia had already been trending up for Cantwell after receiving an expert prediction from On3's Steve Wilftong that favors the Bulldogs landing the talented offensive tackle.
Although Cantwell was initially set to announce his commitment on April 30, he postponed the decision to May 13.
Jackson himself even played along with the guessing game on social media, writing #GoDawgs? in response to Fawcett's report.
Along with missing out on Curtis, the Ducks have also lost recent recruiting battles for four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State) and four-star cornerback Elbert Hill (USC). This offseason, the Ducks have also lost commitments from players like four-star receiver Dallas Wilson in the 2025 class and more recently four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of the 2026 class.
Landing Cantwell would be a much-needed break for the Ducks on the recruiting trail after some recent disappointment but him choosing any school other than Georgia would be a surprise.
Regardless, it's hard to rule out the Ducks as a close second behind the Bulldogs based on the relationship Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built with Cantwell during the recruiting process.
In a recent interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Cantwell revealed that Lanning is his favorite head coach among the ones he's met during the recruiting process. A product of Nixa, Missouri, Cantwell pointed to he and Lanning's shared Missouri roots as a reason for this. Lanning grew up in North Kansas City, MO.
“I think my favorite head coach still to this day has been Dan Lanning," Cantwell told Wiltfong. "I think everyone can understand. Great guy. Missouri guy."
According to 247Sports, Cantwell is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class along with being the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in the state of Missouri. He had 91 pancake blocks and didn't allow a single sack during the 2023 season at Nixa High School.