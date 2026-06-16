Oregon Recruiting Targets to Monitor After Landing Five-Star Dakota Guerrant
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The Oregon Ducks entered the morning of June 16 involved in a heated two-team race. Oregon needed to beat out Big Ten rival Michigan for five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.
With Guerrant's surprise commitment, Oregon reeled in its latest five-star recruiting win. The blue chip class of 2027 talent Guerrant announced his college choice on The Pat McAfee Show.
Guerrant boosts the wideout room moving forward, especially alongside future teammates Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott after he inks the National Letter of Intent come December 2026. But the Harper Woods High of Michigan standout Guerrant isn't expected to be the last verbal commitment for coach Dan Lanning and company.
Here are the next four recruits to monitor as this Oregon 2027 class builds.
4-Star Cornerback Hayden Stepp
Stepp is the No. 1 recruit from the state of Nevada for 2027 who's "warm" on Oregon. However, national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Greg Biggins revealed the Ducks won him over during his June 12 visit to Eugene, including Stepp pulling back the curtain on what Lanning and his staff told him.
“They believe my football IQ and technique give me a strong foundation to compete right away," Stepp told Biggins after his visit.
Stepp reconnected with past Bishop Gorman star Jett Washington while on his visit too per Biggins, who was one of his hosts. Washington's presence fuels Oregon's chances to land Stepp. The Ducks winning over Stepp will make up for their biggest recruiting loss of this cycle: losing five-star cornerback Donte Wright to Miami.
5-Star Offensive Lineman Ismael Camara
Oregon has been recruiting five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camar for quite some time, and the talented recruit remains uncommitted.
Camara hands the offensive line versatility and power if he chooses the Ducks. Oregon likely fawned over his destructive run blocking outside of his imposing frame.
Except Camara still needs to visit Eugene, while the Ducks must fend off the likes of SMU, Texas and Texas A&M for the 6-6, 340-pounder.
4-Star ATH Bode Sparrow
The wide receiver/cornerback and the state of Utah's top 2027 prospect visited Eugene during the weekend of June 7.
Oklahoma is the projected favorite per 247Sports and On3/Rivals. But the Oregon visit came out of the blue amid the Sooners' push.
Oregon has thrived with two-way stars before, especially former Duck Deommodore Lenoir who brought his own wideout background mixed with his elite defensive backs skills. Sparrow to Oregon shouldn't be ruled out just yet.
5-Star Running Back Landen Williams-Callis
Oregon closed out May in hosting the speedy and ultra-productive Landen Williams-Callis.
That visit clearly left an impression on Williams-Callis as he lists the Ducks among his favorite schools out of his 70 reported offers. SEC powers Missouri and Texas A&M hosted him earlier in June, though.
But Oregon only has four-star CaDarius McMiller committed for the 2027 backfield. Landing Williams-Callis continues the Ducks' streak of getting two running backs committed to the same class. His speed is perfect for an Oregon offense that loves playing fast.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna