Four Oregon Recruiting Targets Turn Heads on Final Official Visit Weekend

The Oregon Ducks will aim to close out June by pulling off more recruiting wins.

The Ducks flipped Washington State three-star wide receiver commit Malachi Garlington on June 8 and then shook up the recruiting rankings by landing five-star wideout Dakota Guerrant on June 16.

But these incoming visitors during Father's Day weekend will turn the heads of Ducks fans with the Big Ten power holding a strong chance at landing all four of them.

Five-Star Wide Receiver Xavier Sabb

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabb is rising as the next five-star talent who'll choose the Ducks. According to 247Sports, Sabb is visiting Oregon for the weekend of June 19.

National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Brian Dohn likes where things stand involving Oregon and Sabb.

"One of the things Xavier loves about the Ducks is his fit in the offense," was one nugget Dohn wrote ahead of Sabb's visit. Dohn adds how Sabb "believes he will flourish" in this offensive system.

Here's one more advantage Oregon presents: The Ducks are the last team he'll visit for June before making a decision giving Dan Lanning, wide receiver Ross Douglas and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer the opportunity to apply the full court press in getting Sabb to choose the Ducks.

Four-Star Tight End Anthony Cartwright

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Lanning, Mehringer and the Ducks could be landing the next Kenyon Sadiq here in the blue chip four-star.

The 6-5, 235-pound weapon is another confirmed visitor to the campus for the weekend of June 19 per On3 and 247Sports. Cartwright is another trending up for Oregon to land him.

Guerrant's commitment plays a major factor here too. The Ducks scored a massive talent from the state of Michigan by landing the dynamic wide receiver. Cartwright hails from the same state as he stars for Detroit Country Day High.

But another stirring element that plays into Oregon's hands here? The Ducks' string of producing NFL caliber tight ends, with Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson representing their last two talents from that position. Cartwright would play for an offensive coordinator who once served as tight ends coach and molded both in Mehringer.

Four-Star Athlete Tae Walden

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Walden turned heads on the morning of June 19, posting his arrival to Eugene.

Elite 4-Star CB/ATH Tae Walden (@Erikwaldenjr) has arrived for his OV 👀 🦆 pic.twitter.com/ZHDIkuFkEU — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 19, 2026

Walden ranks as the third-best athlete (he stars at wide receiver and cornerback) for On3/Rivals. He's also the state of Tennessee's fourth-best prospect.

The Collierville High standout has mostly been recruited by SEC powers like Ole Miss, Auburn and holds an LSU offer. But Lanning and Oregon can certainly close his recruiting chase since he's set to roam the campus.

Four-Star Linebacker Braylon Feister

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The fourth prospect to monitor is the state of Ohio's No. 7 prospect per On3/Rivals and one of the best linebackers still available.

The Akron, Ohio 6-2 linebacker is one more confirmed visitor to Eugene, per On3 and 247Sports. And Feister has a great chance to continue Oregon's linebacker pipeline if he shuts his recruitment down.

Lanning's background as a past linebackers coach comes into play here. Feister could easily connect with a head coach who speaks the same linebacker verbiage he knows. He can also form an intimidating linebacker tandem with four-star Toa Satele, who helped launch Oregon's recruiting blitz by committing on June 3.

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