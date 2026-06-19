Oregon Trending to Land Prized Four-Star Tight End Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are locking in on adding more summertime victories via the recruiting trail.

Oregon started the week of June 15 by landing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. The Ducks are also trending to land two more five stars in receiver Xavier Sabb and safety Hayden Stepp to boost the 2027 recruiting class.

But there's another blue chip recruit to monitor closely ahead of Father's Day weekend.

Oregon Ducks Rising as Favorite for Four-Star Tight End

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

National recruiting insider for 247Sports, Tom Loy, revealed that coach Dan Lanning and his staff will be welcoming four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright to Eugene.

The standout from Detroit Country Day is in a great spot with Oregon, as Loy described.

"In checking with sources, there is a ton of confidence in Eugene that Cartwright will eventually end up at Oregon," Loy writes.

Loy adds that a Cartwright announcement could come during the same weekend of his visit or toward the end of June. But Oregon is trending upward per Loy's words, which can add to a notable streak going on in Eugene.

Oregon Element That Can Attract Anthony Cartwright

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) stiff arms Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) during a third quarter pass play at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The 6-5, 235-pound weapon Cartwright has the opportunity to continue a notable trend here if he chooses the Ducks.

Oregon is turning into a major tight end pipeline for the NFL. The Ducks feature five alums who starred at that position preparing for league training camp in late July.

Kenyon Sadiq is the latest to join the league fraternity of past Ducks tight ends. Sadiq landed at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft with the New York Jets. Terrance Ferguson emerged as a second-round find for the Los Angeles Rams in the previous draft class. Ferguson is expected to have a more expanded role with Sean McVay's offense this fall.

Johnny Mundt of the Philadelphia Eagles is another past Ducks tight end who's remained in the league since 2017. Patrick Herbert of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints comprise the rest of the NFL Ducks playing the spot Cartwright thrives in.

But Cartwright will know that Lanning and promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer have delivered impressive results with tight end development. The latter, especially with his background in tight end play, presents another advantage Oregon has in winning over Cartwright.

Oregon Can Spark No. 1 Recruiting Class Chatter With Anthony Cartwright

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon is fielding a top-five recruiting class once again, per 247Sports. On3/Rivals places the Ducks at No. 7, but threatening to crack the top five of its rankings with another big recruiting blitz.

Cartwright could very well become the player or one of the prospects who ignites No. 1 recruiting class chatter in Eugene. He'd become the ninth different four-star to join this 2027 class.

Granted, Oregon already features June 8 three-star verbal commit George VanSandt at tight end. But adding Cartwright boosts the weaponry down the road inside Autzen Stadium. Plus expands this offense with Guerrant already on board alongside past five-star receivers Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott representing the perimeter too.

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