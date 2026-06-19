Oregon Trending to Land Prized Four-Star Tight End Recruit
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are locking in on adding more summertime victories via the recruiting trail.
Oregon started the week of June 15 by landing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. The Ducks are also trending to land two more five stars in receiver Xavier Sabb and safety Hayden Stepp to boost the 2027 recruiting class.
But there's another blue chip recruit to monitor closely ahead of Father's Day weekend.
Oregon Ducks Rising as Favorite for Four-Star Tight End
National recruiting insider for 247Sports, Tom Loy, revealed that coach Dan Lanning and his staff will be welcoming four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright to Eugene.
The standout from Detroit Country Day is in a great spot with Oregon, as Loy described.
"In checking with sources, there is a ton of confidence in Eugene that Cartwright will eventually end up at Oregon," Loy writes.
Loy adds that a Cartwright announcement could come during the same weekend of his visit or toward the end of June. But Oregon is trending upward per Loy's words, which can add to a notable streak going on in Eugene.
Oregon Element That Can Attract Anthony Cartwright
The 6-5, 235-pound weapon Cartwright has the opportunity to continue a notable trend here if he chooses the Ducks.
Oregon is turning into a major tight end pipeline for the NFL. The Ducks feature five alums who starred at that position preparing for league training camp in late July.
Kenyon Sadiq is the latest to join the league fraternity of past Ducks tight ends. Sadiq landed at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft with the New York Jets. Terrance Ferguson emerged as a second-round find for the Los Angeles Rams in the previous draft class. Ferguson is expected to have a more expanded role with Sean McVay's offense this fall.
Johnny Mundt of the Philadelphia Eagles is another past Ducks tight end who's remained in the league since 2017. Patrick Herbert of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints comprise the rest of the NFL Ducks playing the spot Cartwright thrives in.
But Cartwright will know that Lanning and promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer have delivered impressive results with tight end development. The latter, especially with his background in tight end play, presents another advantage Oregon has in winning over Cartwright.
Oregon Can Spark No. 1 Recruiting Class Chatter With Anthony Cartwright
Oregon is fielding a top-five recruiting class once again, per 247Sports. On3/Rivals places the Ducks at No. 7, but threatening to crack the top five of its rankings with another big recruiting blitz.
Cartwright could very well become the player or one of the prospects who ignites No. 1 recruiting class chatter in Eugene. He'd become the ninth different four-star to join this 2027 class.
Granted, Oregon already features June 8 three-star verbal commit George VanSandt at tight end. But adding Cartwright boosts the weaponry down the road inside Autzen Stadium. Plus expands this offense with Guerrant already on board alongside past five-star receivers Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott representing the perimeter too.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna