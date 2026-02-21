Oregon Ducks Trending for Four-Star Recruiting Target

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are separating themselves as a program to beat when it comes to securing a commitment from one of the top running backs in the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star running back Noah Roberts listed Oregon among his 10 finalists on Dec. 8. Now it seems that the Ducks are trending for his commitment.

Where Oregon Stands

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts listed the Ducks along with their Big Ten rivals, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas Longhorns rounded out his top 10.

The elite running back is ranked the No. 3 player in Arizona and the No. 12 running back in the class by 247Sports. On3 ranks him No. 1 in Arizona and the No. 5 running back.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roberts told Rivals’ Adam Gorney on Feb. 19 that while his frontrunners are the same, Oregon continues to rise on his list.

“They’re at the top for sure,” Roberts told Gorney. “They’re at the top. No doubt they’re at the top. We’re just waiting on the details with everything.”

Roberts cited the Ducks’ use of running backs under the leadership of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples.

The Ducks’ Success in the Backfield

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s experienced success with true freshmen running backs in recent history. Running back Jordon Davison led the team with 15 rushing touchdowns as a true freshman in 2025. Dierre Hill Jr. added five rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as a freshman running back.

The program is set to bring in 2026 four-star running back Tradarian Ball in the fall. The consensus top-10 running back in 2026 totaled 18 touchdowns as a senior in high school and could potentially seize a role as the third running back in the depth chart as a freshman.

Four-star CaDarius McMiller became the first, and currently the only, running back to commit to Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class. McMiller impressed with 17 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2025. Roberts could potentially join a young Ducks backfield as the second running back commit in the 2027 class.

Oregon Closing in on Multiple Recruits

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talk before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts isn’t the only blue-chip prospect the Ducks are favored to land. Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is predicted to end up at Oregon. The Ducks don’t have any wide receiver commits in the 2027 class yet, after securing a five-star in back-to-back recruiting classes.

Guerrant is the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan and a top-10 wide receiver in his recruiting class. It would be a big commitment for Oregon, especially with Guerrant’s potential to rise in the recruiting rankings.

Another potential commitment for the Ducks is also on offense. Four-star quarterback Will Mencl is a player who’s expressed a ton of interest in Oregon. Like Roberts, Mencl is a top high school player in the state of Arizona. Perhaps a commitment from Mencl could attract Roberts to also migrate from the desert to the Pacific Northwest and vice versa.