Oregon Ducks Elite 5-Star Recruiting Target Sets Visit Schedule
One of the biggest ways to land the top recruits is through visits, especially during the fall on game day. Five-star edge rusher David “D.J.” Jacobs is one of the most sought-after defensive line recruits from the class of 2027. Among the programs pursuing Jacobs are the Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks have had a consistently strong defense under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, and through recruiting, the program is ensuring that continues. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Jacobs is the No. 12 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 edge, and the No. 2 player from Georgia.
Jacobs Plans Visit With Oregon
As a heavily sought-after recruit, Jacobs has many top teams interested in him, but a couple are standing out more than others. Jacobs revealed his visit schedule to On3, and the Oregon Ducks are set to host the talented prospect on Sept. 6
The five-star recruit will be on campus when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It will be his third stop on his fall tour schedule, following a visit with the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes.
After his trip to Eugene, Jacobs has visits scheduled with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He will also visit the LSU Tigers, though there is no date set, and would like to visit the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing the coaching staff and seeing how they interact with the players,” Jacobs told On3 about what he is looking forward to on visits. “I’m excited to see the players to see how they like it up there.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release
MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms
MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon
“To be honest, I’m really excited to see just how the people around campus are. Because you have to make sure you go to a good place. You don’t want to go just to a school that has good football, but outside of it, is good as well,” Jacobs continued. “I definitely just want to make sure everything’s cool there, chill, good people and stuff.”
Jacobs has also been in communication with Alabama, Tennessee, USC, and Texas, despite no fall visits being scheduled yet.
Oregon Ducks Class Of 2027
Lanning and the Ducks have been one of the top recruiting programs for the class of 2027. USC kicked off its first commitment from the recruiting class on June 2 with three-star edge Cameron Pritchett.
Just over a month later, the Ducks landed a big player, as four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman committed to Oregon on July 24. Bowman is the No. 7 wide receiver, per 247Sports, and will be a big player for the Ducks in the future.
With Lanning and the Ducks picking up steam quickly, the team ranks No. 9 in the nation with the recruiting class of 2027. There is a lot of time left with the class, and Oregon already has the momentum to bring in the top players to help the program continuously compete for a national championship.
Jacobs does not have a commitment date set, but emphasized the importance of visits. On a gameday visit, the Oregon Ducks could make a big swing for the five-star recruit.