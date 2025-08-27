How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Montana State: YouTube TV, Fox Dispute
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are kicking off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the team to the College Football Playoff last year, looking to make a deeper push this season.
The Ducks will have some new faces on the team, including a new starting quarterback. Can the Ducks open up the season 1-0?
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks will kick off against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds:
The Oregon Ducks are 27.5-point favorites against the Montana State Bobcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Ducks’ moneyline is -4500, and the total points are 56.5.
YouTube TV - Fox Dispute
With the Oregon game set to air on the Big Ten Network, there was potential issues impacting fans attempting to watch while using YouTube TV. There is a current dispute between YouTube TV and Fox Networks, as it was announced that the contract between the two companies expires on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. PT.
The pressure was on, as YouTube TV users might not have been able to watch college football games aired on Fox Sports and its affiliates, which include games aired on the Big Ten Network.
Good news is, Fox and YouTubeTV have agreed to a short-term extension while they work through a new agreement.
Can Oregon Keep Up Success
The Oregon Ducks had an undefeated regular season in their inaugural year in the Big Ten. Lanning and the Ducks went on to win the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. It was Oregon’s fifth all-time win in a conference championship.
The Ducks went on to earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, losing against the eventual national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Heading into the week one matchup, Oregon is on a 34-game win streak against nonconference opponents, and has won 20 straight home openers. Lanning and the Ducks will look to keep the streak alive against the Bobcats on Saturday.
New Players Have The Chance To Step Up
The Oregon Ducks’ roster will feature 37 newcomers. In addition to those new to the roster, there will be many players taking the field as starters for the first time. Quarterback Dante Moore is the projected starter and will use the game against Montana State to adjust to leading the team.
If the Ducks can step up and gain a lead early, no matter who stars, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Lanning can put in the other quarterbacks to see them in game action.
One of the biggest areas to watch is the running back room, as the Ducks brought in immense depth. Through the transfer portal, the Ducks added Makhi Hughes, who is expected to have a big season with Oregon. Hughes will take his first snaps with the Ducks, giving Oregon fans a chance to see how strong the running back room can be.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has taken his time sitting behind Terrance Ferguson, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams. His patience has paid off as Sadiq is set to be the No. 1 tight end and can be a big-time receiver.
With wide receiver Evan Steward facing an injury in the offseason, there are several questions surrounding the position. The game against Montana State will be when to watch who steps up in Stewart's place. Freshman receiver Dakorien Moore is coming in with high anticipation and could break out quickly in his first season with the Ducks.
Oregon’s Defense To Continue To Dominate?
Since Lanning took over the team, the Oregon Ducks have had one of the top defenses, looking to continue the success this season. In 2024, Oregon finished in the top 25 nationally for total defense and allowed 14 points or less seven times under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
Several players are returning to the Ducks' defense among the front seven in 2025. Oregon ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten for total sacks (40), looking to surpass that this season. With defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalalei and linebacker Bryce Boettcher returning, the Ducks can show up in a big way in week one.
Can Montana State Put Up A Fight?
The Montana State Bobcats have a talented run game, which makes Oregon’s front seven more important.
The Bobcats had three players rush for over 1,000 yards last season, including returning running back Adam Jones. The Oregon defense will have to come out strong and stop the run quickly.
Montana State has named quarterback Justin Lamson as the starter for the season opener against Oregon. Lamson spent two seasons with Stanford, not earning much playing time. In 2024, he went 24-of-47 for 300 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Oregon vs. Montana State Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the season with a win against the Montana State Bobcats, 32-3.
After Oregon faces the Montana State Bobcats, the Ducks will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at Autzen Stadium.
