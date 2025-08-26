Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Hiring Verone McKinley
On Aug. 25, it was reported that the Oregon Ducks hired Verone McKinley to the staff, as part of the recruiting department. McKinley is a former Ducks’ defensive back who also played for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported the hire, and soon after, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media ahead of the team’s 2025 season opener against the Montana State Bobcats. While speaking, Lanning also commented on the hiring of McKinley.
What Lanning Said About McKinley Joining Oregon’s Staff
Although McKinley’s final season with the program was in 2021, and Lanning’s first season was in 2022, the Oregon coach had nothing but praise for the new hire.
“We really care about the guys that have given so much to this program. Verone is a great example. He was a great player here, went on to have an opportunity in the National Football League, and a chance to keep playing. And I think you realize, hey, I want to still be around the football, and when you can have guys that had great experiences at Oregon, they love this place like we love it,” Lanning said.
“They want to be back here. I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to do for us, and I know that all that'll come with hard work and just finding a way to make our team better,” Lanning continued.
McKinley is not the only former Oregon player to return to Eugene to be on the coaching staff. Former Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk is a graduate assistant for the Ducks offense as well. Former players wanting to return to the program show the culture that the Oregon Ducks have.
The Oregon Ducks hold the No. 3 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation, and the No. 2 in the Big Ten, per Rivals. Adding a former player to the staff could help the Ducks continue to bring in the top players.
McKinley’s Playing Career
McKinley spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks, but was redshirted in 2018. By 2019, McKinley was already showing what a valuable piece he is to the Ducks’ defense, finishing the season with four interceptions.
In his final season with the Ducks, McKinley was an All-American, finishing with six interceptions and one forced fumble in 2021. Following the 2021 season, McKinley went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and landed with the Miami Dolphins.
McKinley had a three-year NFL career, appearing in 10 games, starting in two. He recorded one career interception and 10 solo tackles.
Not only does McKinley get the chance to continue to work in football, but he also gets to return to Eugene and work with his former team.
"Excited to be back home and starting the second phase of my. This is a special place to me, and I am ready to continue to help my school in its pursuit of excellence. I want to make sure I thank Rob Mullens, Coach Lanning, and Marshall Malchow for the opportunity. Go Ducks!" McKinley told Oregon Ducks on SI’s Kyron Samuels.
With the 2025 college football season here, the Ducks will be looking to bring in potential recruits for visits and potentially make a final push with the recruiting class of 2026.