Will Stein, Kentucky Wildcats Make Push for Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruiting Target

The Oregon Ducks are hosting elite recruits in Eugene as the 2027 recruiting cycle gains momentum and future commitments loom.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams recently took his first spring recruiting visit and is set to head to Eugene on March 14.

Former Offensive Coordinator Pushing for Quarterback Recruit

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning lost both his coordinators at the end of the 2025 season, with Will Stein heading to coach the Kentucky Wildcats and Tosh Lupoi going to coach the California Golden Bears. Both coaches have emerged as competition for the Ducks when it comes to their recruiting targets.

Stein and the Wildcats are in pursuit of Adams. The quarterback recently went to Kentucky for his first spring visit. Adams told Rivals that the visit left so much of an impression that he plans to return on March 10 to watch practice. Adams also set an official visit with Stein’s program for Jun. 12.

The Wildcats offered Adams on Jan. 23, while the Ducks offered him on Feb. 3. Oregon’s run in the College Football Playoffs ended in the semifinals on Jan. 9, and Stein left for Lexington shortly after.

Oregon Looks to Lock in Official Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adams is scheduled to visit Colorado, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Florida State this spring, in addition to his Oregon and Kentucky visits.

The quarterback is set to head to Eugene on March 14, and the Ducks have the opportunity to secure an official visit if they impress as the Wildcats did. Adams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he has strong relationships with multiple Oregon staffers and that he’s “always been interested” in the program since he was a kid.

Spring practices are arguably a good time for Oregon to host quarterback recruits. The Spring Game is scheduled for Apr. 25, and there will be plenty of quarterback talent on display. Recruits have the chance to see quarterbacks like Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. battle during practices and prepare for the 2026 season.

Ducks Recruiting Multiple Elite Quarterbacks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams recorded 35 touchdown passes and rushed for 13 touchdowns during his 2025 high school football season for Antioch. The four-star continues to stand out among players in Tennessee and among quarterbacks nationally, but Lanning is also pursuing other elite quarterback recruits in the 2027 class.

Will Mencl is being heavily recruited by the Ducks. Mencl is a potential starting candidate for Oregon a few years down the line, separating himself as a top player nationally. Mencl recently soared in the Rivals recruiting rankings and is currently considered the No. 1 quarterback, the No. 1 player in Arizona and the No. 4 player in the nation.

Mencl is predicted by Rivals to commit to Oregon. If that happens, it could influence where Adams and other quarterback recruits go. Multiple 2027 quarterback commitments could potentially mean a blue-chip recruit is facing Raiola and Mencl in the quarterback room for a spot to start.

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber prepares for his upcoming visit to Oregon. The Ducks are also in the running for 2027 quarterbacks Sione Kaho and Brody Rudnicki.